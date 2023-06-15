NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara shoe designer Angela Scott sued

Lawsuit by company co-owner alleges fraud of up to $2 million

The owner and operator of a popular Santa Barbara-based shoe brand, The Office of Angela Scott, is being sued on 11 complaints, including fraud of $1.5 million to $2 million — by a friend and co-owner.

The suit comes from The Office of Angela Scott co-owner Bui Simon, a longtime friend of Ms. Scott, a Santa Barbara shoe designer. She alleges that, among other abuses, Ms. Scott wrongfully took $1.5 million to $2 million in company funds.

The case has been filed at Santa Barbara County Superior Court. The trial date is not expected to be known until October.

The Office of Angela Scott shoes have been worn by many high-profile celebrities like Taylor Swift, Julia Roberts and Montecito celebrity Ellen DeGeneres. The shoes are currently sold in Nordstrom and have been featured on Forbes, Vogue and many other popular sites.

“This was a very deep betrayal of trust,” a knowledgeable source close to the case told the News-Press in an exclusive interview. “It is inappropriate that this money was taken from the company, but it is the betrayal of trust that is most important here.”

Ms. Scott was reported in the lawsuit to have been formerly employed as a personal assistant for seven years by Mrs. Simon. Mrs. Simon was named Miss Universe in 1988 and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador of Thailand in 1989.

The money in dispute allegedly includes numerous payments for Porsches, vacations, repeated checks to herself and payments to Ms. Scott’s husband, Scott Milden.

“(Ms.) Scott repeatedly lied to Plaintiff (Ms. Simon) regarding Mr. Milden’s involvement in the Company,” reads the lawsuit. “Denying that he was an employee when directly questioned by Plaintiff (Mrs. Simon).” According to the lawsuit, Ms. Scott later admitted to more than $1 million in company payments to her husband, including over $280,000 in 2021.

Along with the allegations of Porsches, vacations and other luxury expenses, the lawsuit alleges that Ms. Scott has written checks to herself. According to the lawsuit, these “guaranteed payments” are supposedly not part of the company contract, yet she “has continued to improperly pay herself compensation in the form of a “guaranteed payment” of $9,615 every two weeks ($250,000 per year) through the date of this Complaint.”

The Office of Angela Scott, although profitable since around 2019, was not yet supposed to pay either Ms. Scott or Mrs. Simon. This was reported in the lawsuit in an effort to grow the company and pay off debts. It should also be noted that the lawsuit reports Ms. Scott was paid $70,000 yearly for work at Mrs. Simon’s scholarship foundation, Angels Wings.

The alleged misuses of company funds were found when Ms. Scott asked for a half million dollar bonus for her work over 10 years at the shoe company.

Mrs. Simon “happily agreed to review the Company’s finances to see if the Company was in the position to pay Defendant Scott her requested $500,000 bonus to celebrate ten years in business,” said the lawsuit.

Instead, the lawsuit reports that Mrs. Simon found evidence of embezzlement of over $1 million from Ms. Scott and her husband.

The complaint has been filed on behalf of The Office of Angela Scott shoe company and asks for the money to be paid back to the company.

Angela Scott and Scott Milden did not respond to requests for comment from the News-Press.email: lhibbert@newspress.com