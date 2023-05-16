NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Santa Maria fire to be sent to treatment facility

Prosecutors tell News-Press that man charged with arson will go to locked state facility

The Nipomo man charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire inside a Santa Maria courtroom will be sent to a locked state facility for treatment of undisclosed mental health problems, prosecutors said.

In addition, the defendant, Eric Wolfgang Spies, 31, will be required to take medication, by force if necessary.

“The judge ordered Mr. Spies to be transported to the Department of State Hospitals to receive restoration services in a locked facility,” Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls told the News-Press.

“The court also authorized forced medication compliance,” he said. “We are back in court on 06/22/2023 for a review of Mr. Spies’ treatment progress.”

The facility had not yet been determined when the judge issued his ruling last Thursday, the prosecutor said.

The Department of State Hospitals, he said, “will decide where he receives his treatment.

“There are numerous locked DSH facilities all over the state,” the prosecutor said. “Some of the ones close to us are Atascadero State Hospital and Coalinga State Hospital.”

The issue arose on March 2, when Mr. Spies’ attorney declared his doubt about his client’s mental competency. Criminal proceedings against Mr. Spies were suspended.

On April 20, a judge ruled that Mr. Spies was not legally competent to stand trial, which means he is unable to assist in his own defense.

Mr. Spies has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of arson and second-degree commercial burglary in connection with the Feb. 18 incident, in which he allegedly broke into the Santa Maria courtroom and set a fire, triggering the sprinkler system.

Court officials said the combination of flames and water caused extensive damage to furniture, wall paneling, cabinetry, carpeting and court records. They estimated the cost to be about $750,000.

Mr. Spies allegedly went to the Santa Maria court complex, ignored a security guard’s order to leave and broke two glass doors to gain entry into the criminal court building.

Once inside, he allegedly forced his way into a courtroom, pulling the doors so hard that he broke the wood frames on the top of the doors.

Court officials allege he then started a fire on the defense counsel’s chair, which spread to the table and carpet. The fire was so hot that it melted the lights in the ceiling and caused the sprinklers to come on, court officials said.

The defendant reportedly told the security guard he had received a notice about an upcoming hearing on a misdemeanor vandalism case and went to the court complex to see where he had to show up.

His case is being heard in San Luis Obispo County because a Santa Barbara County judge, without specifying why, declared it would be a conflict of interest for a local judge to preside over his criminal case.

