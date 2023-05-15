NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Warrant issued after alleged catalytic converter thief fails to appear

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

These catalytic converters were recovered by deputies from a vehicle after a pursuit.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the second of two men charged with stealing catalytic converters in Buellton in March after he skipped out on his court case last week.

Bryan Arciniega, 32, of Los Angeles, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to set a date for his preliminary hearing but failed to show up, Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Harmon told the News-Press.

“Mr. Arciniega had been out on a bail bond,” the prosecutor said. “He failed to appear for the hearing on his case, and so the bond was forfeited and a warrant was issued. The case against him will remain open pending his arrest on the warrant. I can’t say when that will be.”

The defendant was facing charges of conspiracy to commit grand theft of personal property and receiving stolen property, both felonies. He also was charged with bringing or sending drugs into the Main Jail in Santa Barbara, another felony.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that he and Nathanael Santiago Reyes, 27, of El Monte, collected gloves, a hydraulic jack and multiple reciprocating saws with metal blades, drove to the Santa Ynez Valley, identified victim vehicles and used tools to access catalytic converters. The stolen catalytic converters had a value exceeding $950.

Mr. Reyes originally pleaded not guilty as well, but later changed his mind, pleading no contest to charges of receiving stolen property and evading a pursuing police officer, both felonies. He was subsequently sentenced to two years in state prison.

The two men were arrested on March 5 after deputies responded around 5 a.m. to the 500 block of Sertoma Way in Buellton for a report of thefts of catalytic converters in progress.

While they were on their way, a sheriff’s dispatch relayed that the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a Fiat. Deputies spotted a vehicle matching that description near McDonald’s in Buellton.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled, and the driver, later identified as Mr. Reyes, entered the opposing lanes of traffic, driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, officials said.

In the interest of public safety, deputies discontinued their pursuit of the vehicle and shared the suspect and vehicle description with the California Highway Patrol, who located the vehicle further south on the 101 in the southbound lanes.

CHP tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver again entered the opposing lanes and the pursuit was terminated, officials said. Law enforcement set up a spike strip on Highway 101 near Las Varas Canyon, where officers successfully disabled the vehicle that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

After a short foot pursuit, Mr. Reyes was taken into custody at 5:28 a.m.

Mr. Arciniega was successfully tracked by a sheriff’s K9 unit to his hiding place in a palm tree and apprehended at 6:30 a.m.

Deputies recovered two catalytic converters from the suspects’ vehicle.

