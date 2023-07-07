NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE : Woman pleads guilty to exposing her son to fentanyl

Lompoc resident Jessie McCoy, 36, scheduled to be back in court July 19 for sentencing

The mother of a 1-year-old boy pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony child endangerment for exposing him to fentanyl, nearly costing him his life, in their Lompoc home, prosecutors said.

The defendant, Jessie McCoy, 36, is scheduled to return to court on July 19 for sentencing.

“The agreement is for four years in state prison, the middle term, with the remaining counts dismissed,” Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore told the News-Press.

The boy’s father, Curtis Roberts, 43, appeared in court, too, Wednesday, but he did not plead guilty, the prosecutor said. Mr. Roberts is scheduled to return to court July 19 as well to set a date for his preliminary hearing.

The couple were charged with three felony counts of child abuse, one pertaining to their 1-year-old son, and the others for allegedly exposing his 3-year-old sister and 4-year-old brother to fentanyl as well, under circumstances “likely to cause great bodily injury or death.”

Lompoc police, firefighters and AMR ambulance crew responded at 11:14 a.m. on Jan. 5 to a residence at 800 N. F St. regarding a 1-year-old child who was unresponsive.

A police investigation revealed the 1-year-old had been exposed to fentanyl. The child was administered Narcan (naloxone) by fire and medical personnel on the scene and was revived. The child was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for further medical care.

Mr. Roberts and Ms. McCoy were both arrested for felony child endangerment. The couple pleaded not guilty at their Jan. 9 arraignment.

If she had been convicted of all three charges, Ms. McCoy could have received a maximum sentence of eight years, eight months in state prison.

Mr. Roberts still could if his case goes to trial and he is convicted.

The criminal complaint filed against them alleged the couple created conditions likely to cause their children “to suffer, and to be inflicted with unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering,” and that they did in fact, “willfully cause and permit said child to be placed in such situation that his/her person and health was/were endangered.”

The complaint alleged aggravating factors, in that the crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness, and that their victims were particularly vulnerable.

Prosecutors said because of her prior conviction in June 2009 in Los Angeles, Ms. McCoy would receive a second strike if convicted.

"This incident should be a reminder of the dangers of fentanyl," police said at the time. "Only a 2-milligram dose of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, and it is particularly dangerous for someone with no tolerance to opioids. The fentanyl drug is 50 times more potent than heroin."