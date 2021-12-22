Puzzled about what to get your loved ones for Christmas? Dinah’s Puzzles and Nap Club offer suggestions
By DAVE MASON AND BRETT FILIPPIN
NEWS-PRESS STAFF
Finding a great gift is now easier, thanks to help from two Santa Barbara businesses.
With Christmas just a few days away, Dinah’s Puzzles and Nap Club are sharing details about their products in today’s News-Press Holiday Gift Guide.
DINAH’S PUZZLES
Dinah Parker hand-cuts and finishes her one-of-a-kind wooden jigsaw puzzles in her downtown Santa Barbara studio.
“It’s something I learned from my dad when I was 8 years old. It’s entirely intuitive. I don’t do very much planning,” she told the News-Press Tuesday. “They’re 100% one of a kind. I couldn’t make two (of the same puzzle) if I tried.”
Prices vary from $15 to $100 depending on the puzzle’s size and intricacy.
Ms. Parker said she does some commission work.
To see her puzzles, search on Instagram for: @moremesses.
For more information, call her at 805-636-6246.
NAP CLUB
Nap Club is operated by Ivy Meyer Smith, a holistic esthetician, herbalist and textile artist.
She gives custom plant-powered facials in her downtown Santa Barbara Studio. She also teaches workshops and makes natural dyed wearable art.
The Nap Club is at 735 State St., Suite 427. It is open by appointment only.
Ms. Smith will present a workshop on indigo natural dye Jan. 15 at Elsie’s Tavern, 117 W. De la Guerra St.
To make an appointment or find out more about the Jan. 15 workshop, email hello@napclub.co or go to www.napclub.co.
email: dmason@newspress.com