Puzzled about what to get your loved ones for Christmas? Dinah’s Puzzles and Nap Club offer suggestions

DRY SHAMPOO, $12, AT NAP CLUB

“Dry shampoo can help revive your hair in between washings, absorbing excess oil and giving hair a slight lift,” Nap Club owner Ivy Meyer Smith said. “Sprinkle a small amount at the roots, let it absorb for a minute, then comb it through. It contains all natural ingredients, handmade in small batches and has plastic-free packaging. Ingredients are bentonite clay, Fuller’s Earth Clay, arrowroot powder, colloidal oats, baking soda and lavender essential oil.

By DAVE MASON AND BRETT FILIPPIN

NEWS-PRESS STAFF

Finding a great gift is now easier, thanks to help from two Santa Barbara businesses.

With Christmas just a few days away, Dinah’s Puzzles and Nap Club are sharing details about their products in today’s News-Press Holiday Gift Guide.

DINAH’S PUZZLES

Dinah Parker hand-cuts and finishes her one-of-a-kind wooden jigsaw puzzles in her downtown Santa Barbara studio.

“It’s something I learned from my dad when I was 8 years old. It’s entirely intuitive. I don’t do very much planning,” she told the News-Press Tuesday. “They’re 100% one of a kind. I couldn’t make two (of the same puzzle) if I tried.”

Prices vary from $15 to $100 depending on the puzzle’s size and intricacy.

Ms. Parker said she does some commission work.

To see her puzzles, search on Instagram for: @moremesses.

For more information, call her at 805-636-6246.

SOOTHING LIP BALM, $5 AT NAP CLUB

“This lip balm was crafted for use within my treatment room,” Ms. Smith said. “I wanted a balm that was soothing and moisturizing to help with chapped lips and would feel substantial after a pampering facial treatment. It is formulated without scent or flavor to prevent licking the lips which contributes to them being dried out and chapped from the enzymes in our saliva.”

The balm is handmade in small batches and consists of all-natural ingredients: Organic jojoba oils, organic refined shea butter, mango butter and organic white beeswax.



FLOWER SOAK, $15 at NAP CLUB

“Let the magnesium-rich epsom salts, pacific sea salt and flowers melt away your tension as you float away into relaxation,” Ivy Meyer Smith said.

“The product smells incredible and is loaded with skin-soothing herbs such as organic rose petals, calendula and chamomile as well as colloidal oats. which is soothing to dry skin,” she said. “Add a cup or more to your bathtub or foot bath and soak for at least 15 minutes. Included is a small reusable muslin bag to add the flower soak to your bath without the stress of cleaning up afterwards.”

The product is handmade in small batches and consists of all-natural ingredients: epsom salt, Pacific sea salt, organic rose petals, organic chamomile, organic calendula, colloidal oats, and essential oil blend.

BOTANICALLY DYED SCRUNCHIES, $20 AT NAP CLUB

“Real Silk and Silk Velvet scrunchies are easier on the hair and less damaging,” Ivy Meyer Smith said. “These scrunchies are hand dyed with natural dyes like avocado pits, onion skins, and tropical hardwoods. These are gorgeous on your arm when not up in the hair, and incredibly soft. Hand sewn with love in Santa Barbara.”

NAP CLUB

Nap Club is operated by Ivy Meyer Smith, a holistic esthetician, herbalist and textile artist.

She gives custom plant-powered facials in her downtown Santa Barbara Studio. She also teaches workshops and makes natural dyed wearable art.

The Nap Club is at 735 State St., Suite 427. It is open by appointment only.

Ms. Smith will present a workshop on indigo natural dye Jan. 15 at Elsie’s Tavern, 117 W. De la Guerra St.

To make an appointment or find out more about the Jan. 15 workshop, email hello@napclub.co or go to www.napclub.co.

