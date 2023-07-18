News-Press looks into Gackowska case

SANTA BARBARA — The News-Press contacted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Monday about the court case against Nellie Gackowska, which Rebecca Brand was told would be dismissed.

As of press time Monday evening, the News-Press had not received a reply to its email to Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Branch, who is handling the case. Ms. Brand, who has said Ms. Gackowska, a homeless woman, assaulted her with Ms. Brand’s cellphone, told the News-Press Sunday in an exclusive interview that Ms. Branch told her that she was dropping the case and that it would be dismissed Monday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

— Dave Mason