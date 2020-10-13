News-Press makes endorsements

The Santa Barbara News-Press has made these endorsements for the 2020 election.
President: Donald Trump.
U.S. House of Representatives, 24th District: Andy Caldwell.
State Senate District 19: Gary Michaels.
State Assembly District 35: Jordan Cunningham.
State Assembly District 37: Charles Cole.
Proposition 14 (Bonds): No.
Proposition 15 (Taxes): No.
Proposition 16 (Affirmative Action): No.
Proposition 17 (Suffrage): No.
Proposition 18 (Suffrage): No.
Proposition 19 (Taxes): No.
Proposition 20 (Law Enforcement): Yes.
Proposition 21 (Housing): No.
Proposition 22 (Business): Yes.
Proposition 23 (Healthcare): No.
Proposition 24 (Business): No.
Proposition 25 (Trials): No.