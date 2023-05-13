NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: City of Santa Barbara deals with budgetary challenges

Revenue from sales tax and TOT is rebounding, although modestly

Santa Barbara Finance Director Keith DeMartini remains optimistic because of city staff’s ability to see the economic writing on the wall.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on finances for the city of Santa Barbara government.

At first glance, Santa Barbara’s financial picture looks grim.

Revenue from two of the city government’s three main sources of income — general sales taxes and transient occupancy taxes –— dropped precipitously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the General Fund, which pays for major city departments including police, fire, and parks and recreation, contains structural deficits that need to be addressed in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025.

And that means these departments must grapple with $2.7 million in budget cuts for at least the next two years. City staff have proposed 2% budget reductions for FY24 and another 3% for FY25.

But because the actual structural deficit for FY24 is $3.8 million, the city will have to make up the $1.1 million difference by dipping into its reserves in order to balance the budget.

The problem only gets worse in FY25, when the General Fund will have to cope with a projected $8.9 million structural deficit. In response, staff have proposed budget reductions totaling $4.1 million that will need to be sliced from city departments, with the balance paid once again out of the city’s reserves.

At the same time, the city must deal with the impact of high inflation, rising pension costs, rising self-insurance costs and the hovering threat of recession.

Despite these harsh realities, looks can be deceiving, however, especially when it comes to matters of money.

The fact is that revenue from sales taxes and TOT is rebounding, even if this growth is, according to city officials, “very modest” or “moderate.”

Another fact is that department budgets will receive more funding in FY24 than they did this year, just not as much as they would have been allocated had it not been for the necessary budget cuts.

And the city’s reserves are reportedly more than adequate to help balance the budget.

And the city’s Enterprise Funds, about 43% of the budget, which pay for departments not funded through the General Fund, generate their own revenue and are considered stable.

In fact, Finance Director Keith DeMartini remains optimistic because of city staff’s ability to see the economic writing on the wall. He said they’ve been preparing for years to deal with these issues, now and in the long term, to the point where in the coming months they’ll be unveiling new ways of raising revenue.

In a wide-ranging interview with the News-Press for a three-part series, he talked about how the city got to this point, and where it goes from here.

FLUCTUATING REVENUE

The city’s three largest General Fund tax sources are property tax, sales tax and TOT, Finance Director DeMartini said.

“Property tax has remained stable and continues to grow at an annual rate anywhere between 4-8% a year,” he said. Staff is projecting $46 millon of property tax in FY2024.

“(But) the city is limited on how much additional property tax revenues it generates because of Proposition 13 that was passed by California voters back in 1978, which limited the property tax rate to 1% and only allowed a maximum, annual increase of 2%.

“Also, we have very low inventory resulting in fewer sales and reassessments which limits growth in the future, regardless of how expensive it might be to purchase a home in Santa Barbara.”

The city’s budget challenges, he said, were exacerbated during COVID “with significantly reduced sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenues as well as other department revenues,” he said.

The most volatile General Fund tax revenue is TOT, he said.

“Pre-COVID, about $20M annually was generated. It dropped to about $15M annually for FY2020 and FY2021,” he said. “And now it has reached record high levels over $26M with occupancy returning to pre-COVID levels along with record average daily rates.”

However, the record January rainstorms significantly impacted tourism activity and resulted in reduced revenue, he said. “Staff is projecting a continued higher level of revenue with very modest growth, knowing there are economic forecasts showing recession scenarios.”

Sales tax was also impacted during COVID, he said. It dropped by $3M to $21M in FY2020 during COVID, but has since bounced back, and is projected to reach a new record high over $28M in FY2023.

“Staff is projecting this high level to continue with moderate growth.”

He cautioned, however, that this increase in sales tax revenue is not solely the result of people spending more post-COVID.

“High inflation has been a contributing factor,” he said.

General sales tax revenue has been received for many years and funds typical General Fund functions, such as police, fire, library and park and recreation services and programs.

“Our other tax sources, including utility users tax, cannabis tax, business license tax and real property transfer tax are small in comparison to the others, and they do not fluctuate much,” Mr. DeMartini said.

As for revenue from Measure C, which increased the general sales tax by 1%, that money is set aside strictly for street infrastructure projects and other capital improvements. It does not go into the General Fund and therefore is not available to city departments.

BUDGET CUTS

The overall budget for fiscal year 2024 is $667 million, of which a third, $221 million, is slated for the General Fund.

However, to reach that figure, staff had to overcome a projected $3.8 million structural deficit in FY24 because ongoing revenue growth is not enough at this point.

To balance the budget, staff proposed the $2.7 million in budget cuts from city departments funded by General Fund revenue.

The three departments with the largest budgets are police, fire, and parks and recreation. They’ve been asked to reduce their FY24 budgets by $986,718 (police), $623,026 (fire) and $289,824 (parks and recreation).

In FY25, the projected General Fund structural deficit will be $8.9 million, which will require $4.1 million in budget cuts from city departments.

To help cover that, staff has proposed trimming $4.1 million in budget cuts for city departments funded by the General Fund.

At that point, police will be asked to cut their budget by $1.52 million, fire by $960,165, and parks and recreation by $445,428.

“Implementing this (3%) target will help to achieve a balanced budget, but we’re not quite there,” Finance Director DeMartini said. “Next year’s budget process will be a mid-cycle update to the two-year financial plan, and staff will be including any changes to revenue assumptions, expenditures and projects to determine what other strategies may need to be implemented to balance the budget in FY2025.”

