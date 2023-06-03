NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: City of Santa Barbara tackles homelessness

Effort under way to move unhoused people off the streets

A homeless woman asks passersby to help her with “basic needs” on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of News-Press stories on homelessness in Santa Barbara.

The city of Santa Barbara is launching an all-out comprehensive effort to move homeless persons off the street and into transitional housing.

The goal is to also provide help for those with mental health and addiction issues.

A Santa Barbara City Council Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness has explored these issues over the past 12 months, gathering information, listening to homeless experts, and talking to city staff and various stakeholders.

The committee, consisting of Councilmembers Eric Friedman, Kristen Sneddon and Mike Jordan, recently unveiled a series of key findings from research and interviews over the past year. The panel recommended a number of policy priorities.

“The committee worked with key city staff for approximately a year to gather information on the systems in place to address homelessness,” Councilmember Friedman told the News-Press. “We met with representatives from local partner agencies both government and nonprofit, community representatives who are working on the issues, the cities of Santa Monica and Houston and author Michael Shellenberger. We also met with the district attorney to understand the justice system and its role.

“Our goals were to better understand current strategies to reduce homelessness, further research best practices in addressing homelessness and identify areas for improvement at the local and regional level.

“At a very high level, the key recommendations we developed are prioritizing getting individuals housing ready; the need for more interim and transition housing and emergency shelter beds, including medical respite beds; the need for a local flexible funding source that doesn’t have the restrictions of state and federal sources; researching if the continuum of care can be improved; and the need for more formal collaboration among South County jurisdictions to coordinate services and strategies.”

THE HOMELESS

A countywide Point-In-Time Count in January conducted by the Continuum of Care determined there are 786 homeless persons living in Santa Barbara who are scattered throughout the city, including downtown, the waterfront, eastside, uptown and other areas.

That’s a tiny fraction, less than 1% of Santa Barbara’s population of 88,665 listed in the April 1, 2020 U.S. Census.

But the impact they have, from their very presence to the extreme reactions they provoke to the city’s scramble to help, far outweighs their numbers.

They seem to be everywhere:

— Sleeping in the bushes, on patches of grass, in store openings and alleys, even on sidewalks, including one young woman sound asleep at a busy intersection, oblivious to the cars whizzing by and the pedestrians walking blithely past her.

— Washing up in public bathrooms at the Central Library and downtown MTD transit center, and in restaurant restrooms supposedly reserved for patrons.

— Asking passersby for handouts.

There’s the woman near Denny’s on upper State Street.

“Do you have any money you can spare?” she asked. “Anything would help.”

And the man who set up camp at Loreto Plaza. “Do you have $2?” he asked. Sensing a no, he adds, “How about a paper towel?”

There are the young men, some nicely dressed, who rapidly approach their intended target, then turn away at the first sign of rejection in search of someone else who might say yes.

The mother and child with fixed smiles standing in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s, holding a sign blessing anyone who gives them money for food.

And the man slumped against the wall of the San Roque post office, too tired to ask for money. It’s all he can do to prop up his sign.

— Being evicted from a downtown bench for openly drinking hard cider. Another man sits nearby on the sidewalk, leaning against a wall, smoking a joint. And a third on another bench a block away, casually lighting his crack pipe.

— Sitting alone or in pairs or standing around in groups, talking quietly or smoking cigarettes or doing nothing at all, just … existing.

— Shouting from a hidden alcove, an unseen voice of a man railing against everyone who had ever wronged him. And another man screaming at the sky while striding across a parking lot, gesticulating wildly.

— And of course, the ubiquitous shopping carts overloaded with remnants of peoples’ lives, some abandoned, others pushed rapidly by men on a mission to who-knows-where. One sits next to a middle-aged woman standing erect on sentry duty, staring blankly at … what? Another is pushed slowly by an elderly woman, impossibly bent in half over her cart as she inches forward, muttering.

THEIR IMPACT

Reactions to the homeless vary:

— Compassion and/or guilt by those reaching into their pocket for change or wallet/purse for a spare dollar or two.

— Frustration by merchants whose front windows have been broken and their goods stolen by brazen homeless vandals and thieves.

— Frustration by those who accuse some homeless persons of aggressive panhandling, peeing in public, and drinking alcohol and using illegal drugs.

— Fear by those walking downtown toward would-be muggers emerging from the shadows, and those who actually have been assaulted for no reason other than they happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

— Irritation by those who say the presence of so many homeless people on State Street mar its beauty and stateliness, and disrupts their mental picture of what it used to be like, and could be again, if only the homeless were somewhere else.

THE RESPONSE

The city has taken several stabs at the homelessness problem. Some apparently have paid off.

For example the number of “citywide street exits” reported by City Net and Good Samaritan street outreach teams — the number of people no longer living on streets — were 99 in 2021 and 103 in 2022. Of these, 69 were people removed from the downtown area.

Street outreach entails locating, identifying and building relationships with unsheltered people to provide immediate support, intervention, de-escalation, and connections with homeless assistance programs, such as medical and mental/behavioral health services and housing programs, Shelly Cone, the city’s public information officer, told the News-Press.

“City Net’s weekend outreach team works in collaboration with the city’s Downtown Ambassadors and other city staff, to respond to individuals of concern or those who are experiencing distress and/or need assistance,” Ms. Cone said. .

The outreach has proven so successful that in February, at the Santa Barbara City Council’s direction, the city contracted with City Net to provide expanded street outreach services along the downtown corridor and waterfront area during weekends and evenings, specifically from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.Thursdays through Sundays.

More recently, when council members approved an ordinance to remove abandoned property from public walkways to provide safe, unobstructed passage for pedestrians, they included free storage of peoples’ belongings. When they show up to claim them, they will be offered assistance at that time.

And the council acted to prevent others from ending up on the street by requiring landlords to show “good faith” when claiming “just cause” to evict their tenants by following through on planned renovations.

THE AD HOC COMMITTEE

These efforts, however, are piecemeal in nature. And that’s why the Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness was created in April 2022, to provide a unified, coordinated approach to addressing the issue.

The objectives were to further research current best practices in addressing homelessness as well as identify areas for improvement at the local and regional level, according to Barbara Andersen, senior assistant to the city administrator.

The committee has convened 12 times to interview key stakeholders including representatives from local government and nonprofit agencies and other cities, as well as a national bestselling author, Ms. Andersen said.

“The reflections from these discussions, as well as additional insights and experiences from frequent interactions with people experiencing homelessness and engagement with the city of Santa Barbara’s ACT on Homelessness Collaborative and the Santa Maria / Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care, will be the basis for the recommended policy priorities,” she said.

