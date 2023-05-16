NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: City of SB plans for ‘Vision 2030’

Staff look at future for local government’s finances

Editor’s note: This concludes a three-part series on finances for the City of Santa Barbara government.

For nearly four years, the city of Santa Barbara staff have been actively working to plan for the city’s future.

In July 2020, staff presented its Vision 2030 plan to the Santa Barbara City Council Finance Committee.

“Vision 2030 is the framework by which staff take on these budget and operational challenges to improve the work we do to meet the needs of the community given our limited financial resources,” Finance Director Keith DeMartini said.

“It is a framing of an initiative to preserve the best of what makes Santa Barbara unique, and direct us to where we are headed over the next 50 years, and positions the city as a leader in smarter, proactive government, ensuring the city is sustainable, and the community is thriving.”

Then two years later, staff unveiled another plan with an equally impressive name: Fiscal Sustainability Initiative. It presented this initiative to the Finance Committee in June 2022.

“It’s a staff-led effort to develop recommendations and solutions to ensure the city continues to meet the needs of the Santa Barbara community now and for many years to come,” Mr. DeMartini said. “The objectives of this initiative are to identify and assess options that will increase revenues, create efficiencies, eliminate redundancies, and make continual process improvements that may ultimately reduce costs.”

Staff have made great progress thus far, he said, calling their proposed Cost Recovery and Revenue Policy a “specific deliverable” of this initiative.

“Implementing the Cost Recovery and Revenue policy will be important for staff and the City Council to use in the future when assessing and evaluating fees for optimal cost recovery,” he said.

“Setting fees is a complicated, but very important process. There are many considerations that go into setting fees, including achieving cost recovery, but also considering social and other public benefit reasons why a particular fee may be lower than full cost recovery.

“Staff is committed to ensuring that the city is able to maximize the revenue to be collected from its existing revenue sources,” he said.

“One of the most important ways staff achieves this goal is by routinely auditing our General Fund tax sources, with the support of our audit consultant partners,” he added. “We have ongoing audit programs for business license tax, sales tax, utility users tax and franchise fees. We are working toward initiating an audit program for cannabis as well as TOT for hotels.”

Just last month, he noted, the City Council authorized a pilot program for short-term rental activities with the intent of shutting down illegal operators. “Although revenue generation is not the primary policy consideration for this program, staff anticipate generating additional TOT and business license tax revenue,” he said.

There are other revenue-generating options on the horizon as well, he said.

As part of the Fiscal Sustainability Initiative and Vision 2030, staff have established a Revenue Working Group to develop a comprehensive list of revenue- generating options and policies for the City Council’s consideration, he said.

“I have the pleasure of leading this Working Group. These options have been evaluated initially by staff and will be presented and discussed in detail with the Finance Committee and City Council in the coming months.”

UNIQUE BUT NOT ALONE

There’s something comforting about not being the only one to face difficult problems.

Although Santa Barbara is unique in many ways, “we are not necessarily unique when it comes to budget challenges,” Finance Director DeMartini said.

“Many California cities, especially those along the coast (that) have a large proportion of their economic sectors relying on tourist activities, are in a similar situation as Santa Barbara.”

And like the others, Santa Barbara faces a set of continued financial challenges the city needs to address.

One by one, Mr. DeMartini counted them off:

— The city is limited in the amount of revenue it can collect from General Fund taxes. Any tax rate increase or change requires the voters to approve.

— The city has a structural budget deficit. “This means that the city’s ongoing revenue growth is not enough to cover the ongoing expenditure growth,” he said.

— The city must address the need to increase labor wages to ensure retention and recruitment of staff.

— The city has a great deal of deferred maintenance and capital investment in order to ensure Santa Barbara’s existing structures remain safe and can be used to deliver services to the public.

In addition, pension costs are increasing for many reasons, including life expectancy increasing and the volatile rates of return on CalPERS investment portfolio, which has resulted in an unfunded actuarial liability on the city’s balance sheet that will be addressed over time.

There is a great deal of economic uncertainty within the next 12-18 months, and “the city has recent experience knowing our revenue sources may be impacted from similar events,” Mr. DeMartini said.

And it’s becoming increasingly expensive to adequately insure the city’s properties because of recent wildfire, flood and storm events that have driven up insurance prices nationwide.

“Our city’s operational and budget issues are exacerbated when dealing with competing challenges like addressing our houseless community, supporting local businesses, and addressing potential sea level rise impacts,” Mr. DeMartini said.

“The city also has hundreds of buildings where vital city services are delivered, and many of those buildings are old and require continual maintenance and investment to ensure safety and efficient delivery of services.”

On the plus side, there’s the fact that revenue from sales taxes and TOT is growing again, that General Fund department budgets will continue to grow despite necessary cuts, and that plans are in the works to generate new sources of revenue.

In addition, the city has a strong reserve policy, Mr. DeMartini said. “And these reserves have proven to be invaluable to see the city through challenging economic and budget times in the past.”

Perhaps most important in terms of public perception, the budget process remains “very transparent” and has only increased its transparency with the implementation of the online budget book and transparency tool, he said.

“Staff welcomes members of the public to engage in the process and attend public hearings and Finance Committee meetings.”

THE BOTTOM LINE

Under the leadership of City Administrator Rebecca Bjork and the City Council, staff is committed to Santa Barbara’s long-term fiscal sustainability.

“The budgetary challenges the city faces are not necessarily new, but they are different and have evolved over time,” Finance Director DeMartini said. “The city provides an incredibly robust and diverse set of programs to the public and is committed to continuing to provide those services in the future.

“In order to do so, our city government must become smarter, more efficient and will likely require additional revenue in order to continue to meet these objectives,” he said. “There is no doubt in my mind we will get there.”

