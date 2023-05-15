NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: Enterprise, reserve funds provide relief for Santa Barbara

Airport, waterfront, downtown parking and other ventures are designed to be self-sustaining

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Airport is operated by the city’s Enterprise Fund and not by the General Fund.

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series on finances for the City of Santa Barbara government.

As the city of Santa Barbara deals with financial challenges, there’s some good news.

One bright spot is that the structural deficits and budget cuts are confined to the General Fund, not the city’s Enterprise Funds.

“The city has multiple Enterprise Funds that operate more like a business,” Finance Director Keith DeMartini told the News-Press.

“None of the Enterprise Funds rely on any General Fund money,” he said. “They are set up to be self-sustaining and must generate enough revenue to cover their operating and capital expenses. The major enterprises include solid waste, water, wastewater, downtown parking, clean energy, airport, golf and the waterfront.

COURTESY PHOTO

“With exercising a great deal of fiscal management, the city (of Santa Barbara) made it through each economic event and has committed to replenishing reserves when they’ve been used,” said Finance Director Keith DeMartini.

“All of these funds have a similar reserve requirement as the General Fund,” Mr. DeMartini said. “However, there are additional reserve requirements of most of these funds due to the intensive capital investment required to keep these functions running properly and maintained.

“Overall, most enterprises are in good fiscal health and have adequate reserves.”

That’s not to say the Enterprise Funds don’t face similar fiscal and budgetary challenges as the General Fund.

“The waterfront and downtown parking, in particular, were impacted with lower tourism and visitor activities during COVID and lost revenue,” Mr. DeMartini said.

In addition, “it has become increasingly expensive to insure the assets and properties in these enterprises as well as purchase materials, supplies and services required to run these programs effectively.

“And the recent storms required the waterfront, in particular, to dip into a significant amount of reserves to prevent further storm-related damages from occurring and ensure adequate clean-up activities.”

RESERVE FUNDS

The General Fund has a reserve policy target of 10% contingency reserves and 15% disaster reserves of the city’s annual operating expenditure budget. As of the end of FY2022, the General Fund had $39 million in reserve, which met the city’s reserve policy target.

“The city has strategically used reserves during the Great Recession, Thomas Fire and most recently during COVID to sustain our operations, continue to meet the needs of the community and reduce impacts to staffing,” Mr. DeMartini said. “With exercising a great deal of fiscal management, the city made it through each economic event and has committed to replenishing reserves when they’ve been used.”

That replenishment is crucial, he said.

Reserves are projected to be below policy target by the end of Fiscal Year 2023, and they are projected to further decline into FY24 with the use of reserves in order to balance the budget, he said.

“It is a priority to address our reserves, and through Vision 2030 (considering additional revenues and exploring program efficiencies and expenditure reductions), staff will work to ensure we meet the target reserve policy.”

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com