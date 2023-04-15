NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: Investigation results in fentanyl dealer’s conviction

Affidavit demonstrates how case was built against Victor Anthony Olivera Hernandez, who will be sentenced Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Detectives seized 17,000 pills laced with fentanyl, 27 grams of MDMA or Ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs from the Santa Maria home of convicted fentanyl dealer Victor Anthony Olivera Hernandez. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau arrested him on Aug. 4, and he later pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

When convicted fentanyl dealer Victor Anthony Olivera Hernandez was arrested by detectives last August, he insisted he was nothing more than a simple pot

peddler, despite the fact that officers had seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs from his house.

Mr. Hernandez said all of the drugs in the house and backyard were his in that his girlfriend, Lania Day, had nothing to do with them, according to DEA Special Agent Roger Chaney Jr.

“(But) Hernandez denied selling the drugs, claimed he only sells marijuana, and said he was holding the other drugs for an unnamed individual,” Agent Chaney wrote in his affidavit supporting the original federal criminal complaint, arrest warrant and search warrants issued against Mr. Hernandez.

And yes, detectives searching his house in the 100 block of Curryer Street in Santa Maria on Aug. 4 did seize marijuana, a lot of it, specifically 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower.

But they also seized approximately 17,000 pills laced with fentanyl, 27 grams of MDMA or Ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.

“Some of these dangerous narcotics were found in areas accessible to children who were residing in the residence,” the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in its initial news release.

Mr. Hernandez was arrested by the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau on suspicion of child cruelty, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics for sale, all felonies.

He was being prosecuted in Santa Barbara County Superior Court until the U.S. Attorney’s Office reached out and said it wanted to prosecute him on a federal felony charge, and local prosecutors readily agreed to transfer the case.

It was the fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, that ultimately proved to be his undoing.

According to the grand jury indictment issued against him, Mr. Hernandez “knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute approximately 1,676.12 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II narcotic controlled substance.”

Rather than stand trial, Mr. Hernandez pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The 22-year-old faces 10 years to life imprisonment when he is sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The affidavit by Agent Chaney reads like a textbook police procedural on how law enforcement handles a drug investigation, from receiving a tip to surveilling a suspect to searching a suspect’s premises.

THE TIP

In early July 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was told by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office about a possible local drug dealer who was using a phone number discovered on the cell phone of someone they had just arrested on controlled substance offenses.

“On this phone, officers saw messages which they understood to be consistent with the … number supplying this individual with cocaine,” Agent Chaney wrote.

GPS location data showed the phone was often in Santa Barbara County, including in the vicinity of 100 block of North Curryer Street in Santa Maria.

“The … number would frequently be in the proximity of that address at night, consistent with someone sleeping there,” Agent Chaney wrote.

THE SURVEILLANCE

As part of their investigation, on July 7, 2022 and later dates, detectives from the SB County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau went to the Curryer Street house to conduct surveillance.

They observed a man, later identified as Mr. Hernandez, leave the residence. Criminal history records showed he was on probation at that time for possessing a loaded firearm while under the influence of methamphetamine in a case where he initially had been charged with possession with intent to sell controlled substances.

On two occasions, in mid-to-late July 2022, detectives saw Mr. Hernandez conduct what appeared to be hand-to-hand transactions consistent with drug distribution, the DEA agent said.

One time they saw him leave his house, get into a red Mercedes and drive to a nearby mall, where he parked by a truck.

“An unknown female got out of the truck, walked to the red Mercedes, leaned into the window of the red Mercedes for a few seconds, then returned to her truck and left. Hernandez then immediately walked to an ATM,” the agent said.

Approximately a week later, detectives saw him drive to a nearby market. He parked, then drove around the block and then re-parked nearby on the street.

“To the observing officers, Hernandez appeared to be looking for someone,” Agent Chaney said. “Then an unknown male on his skateboard that officers had seen on his phone rode up to the red Mercedes and leaned in the window.”

He rode away less than a minute later.

When Mr. Hernandez left, the officers believed him to be engaging in counter-surveillance driving tactics, including making random stops and unnecessary turns.

“Based on the officers’ descriptions, as well as my training and experience, these interactions are consistent with Hernandez conducting a hand-to-hand transaction, exchanging drugs for money,” the agent said.

THE STOP AND SEARCH OF HIS CAR

On Aug. 4, 2022, detectives, armed with a search warrant, arrived at the Curryer Street house.

At about 9:20 a.m., they saw Mr. Hernandez leave his home and climb into the passenger seat of the Mercedes, while Ms. Day got into the driver’s seat.

After approximately one block, the car turned around and returned to the Curryer Street house.

“Before they could exit the vehicle, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officer turned on the red and blue lights of his unmarked patrol car and pulled over the red Mercedes,” Agent Chaney said.

Pursuant to the search warrant, the officer searched Mr. Hernandez and the red Mercedes.

“In Hernandez’s pants’ pocket, the officer found two clear plastic bags, each containing approximately 10 blue ‘M30’ pills of suspected fentanyl,” the agent wrote. “Based on my training and experience, blue ‘M30’ pills are often counterfeit oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl.”

THE SEARCH OF HIS HOUSE

In his bedroom, detectives found a gray grocery-type bag containing eight plastic bags, each with approximately 1,000 blue “M30” pills containing suspected fentanyl, near the foot of the bed. Near the foot of the bed, they found approximately 27 grams of suspected Ecstacy.

Inside a hutch in the bedroom, officers found approximately 3 grams (including packaging) of suspected cocaine; sheets of blotter paper, with hundreds of individual tear off sheets, consistent with use with acid; and a single round of ammunition. Behind the bedroom door and near the foot of the bed the officers found suspected marijuana.

The detectives also found a digital scale, which appeared to have drug residue on it, on an end table in the bedroom.

Outside, in the backyard, near a shed, detectives found another gray grocery-type bag containing eight plastic baggies containing approximately 1,000 blue “M30” pills each, containing suspected fentanyl. They also found 218 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a large amount of suspected marijuana in a makeshift dog house in the backyard.

“Based on my training and experience, a digital scale, the presence of several types of controlled substance, some in significant amounts, and specifically, this large of a quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, is consistent with distributing controlled substances,” Agent Chaney said.

The agent took the suspected fentanyl, acid blotter paper, and psilocybin mushrooms into DEA custody. They were transported to the DEA Southwest Laboratory. The Laboratory had not completed testing on all of the suspected controlled substances when Agent Chaney wrote his affidavit.

“So far, according to chemists employed by the DEA Southwest laboratory, all nine bags that have been tested so far — consisting of 5,804 pills of the suspected fentanyl found in the Curryer Street house — have tested positive for fentanyl with a net weight of over approximately 938.8 grams.

“Based on my training and experience, this amount of pills containing fentanyl is inconsistent with personal use; rather it is consistent with the amount that someone would possess in order to distribute it to others.”

Detectives also seized three cellphones during the search of Mr. Hernandez’ car and house. One of those belonged to his girlfriend, Ms. Day, and it contained messages from Mr. Hernandez with coded terminology referring to him selling narcotics, Agent Chaney said.

CONCLUSION

All the evidence collected by detectives — Mr. Hernandez’s cell phone number found on the phone of the San Luis Obispo County drug dealer, the surveillance of him making drug deals, the drugs found in his pants’ pocket, the text messages on his girlfriend’s cell phone referring to drug deals, and the huge amount of narcotics seized from his house — made it clear to Agent Chaney that Mr. Hernandez flat-out lied when he claimed to only sell marijuana.

“There is probable cause to believe that Mr. Hernandez has committed a violation of 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1): Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance,” Agent Chaney concluded in his affidavit resulting in the criminal complaint filed against Mr. Hernandez, his subsequent indictment, his eventual guilty plea and finally, his scheduled court appearance Monday when he’ll be ordered to serve at least 10 years in federal prison.

