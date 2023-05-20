NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: Pandemic sets the stage for today’s budget cuts

City of Santa Barbara staff works on reductions for Fiscal Year 2024

“Many California cities, especially those along the coast (that) have a large proportion of their economic sectors relying on tourist activities, are in a similar situation as Santa Barbara,” said Santa Barbara Finance Director Keith DeMartini about budget challenges.

Editor’s note: This is the first part of a three-part series about the city of Santa Barbara’s budget.

Department heads with the city of Santa Barbara greeted the grim news that they would have to cut their budgets next year with grace.

They didn’t complain. They didn’t argue. They didn’t resist.

What they did do was accept the reality of present-day Santa Barbara finances, grit their teeth, buckle down, take pencil (or keyboard) in hand, and get down to the hard work of crunching the numbers.

That’s the assessment of City Finance Director Keith DeMartini who, along with staff, broke the news that each department funded through the city’s General Fund would have to find a way to cut their budgets by 2% in Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1.

“I continue to be impressed with the dedication, leadership, professionalism and team-oriented problem-solving mentality that the executive leadership team exhibits each and every day to run the city and provide exemplary services to the community,” the finance director told the News-Press in a wide-ranging interview about the upcoming FY24 budget.

This chart from the city of Santa Barbara shows the reductions summary for each General Fund department, their adopted Fiscal Year 2023 budgets, their proposed 2% budget cuts for Fiscal Year 2024 and their proposed 3% budget cuts for Fiscal Year 2025. The second column shows those numbers for the Internal Service funds.

THE CHALLENGE

The reason behind the necessary budget reductions is as simple as it was inevitable: COVID-19.

Just as the pandemic devastated families, shut down businesses, forced restaurants with shuttered doors to open outdoor parklets to survive, required people to stay home except to get essentials, and then forced them to wear masks when doing so, so too did the deadly virus negatively impact local economies.

Santa Barbara wasn’t alone.

“We are not necessarily unique when it comes to budget challenges,” Finance Director DeMartini said. “Many California cities, especially those along the coast (that) have a large proportion of their economic sectors relying on tourist activities, are in a similar situation as Santa Barbara.”

Because of COVID-19, people cut back on their discretionary spending, and visitors stopped visiting.

As a result, the city’s budget challenges “were exacerbated during COVID with significantly reduced sales tax and transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenues as well as other department revenues,” Mr. DeMartini said.

Revenue from both sales tax and TOT, along with property tax, fund the city’s General Fund, which at $221 million, makes up about a third of the proposed $667 million FY24 budget. The General Fund provides money for most city departments, including police, fire, and parks and recreation.

Property tax revenue remains stable, the finance director said, but the others?

“The tax revenues (from sales tax and TOT) have largely rebounded; however, we know that these large revenue sources are volatile and fluctuate with changes in the economy.”

The upshot?

“We have a structural deficit (in the General Fund) that needs to be addressed,” he said, echoing the alarm he first sounded on April 18 when he met with the Santa Barbara City Council to discuss the FY24 budget.

“Ongoing revenue is not enough,” he said, to close the gap between the money needed and the money on hand.

The result?

The FY24 budget needs to be cut by $3.8 million, of which $2.7 million is slated to come from departments funded by the General Fund. The remaining $1.1 million must come out of the city’s reserves.

Fortunately, city staff had already prepared for the challenge.

“Staff have been actively working toward addressing our current budget challenges for nearly a year,” Finance Director DeMartini said.

“The city has had to set expenditure reduction targets for departments receiving General Fund support for a few years now,” he said. “We have a process in place to understand our budget challenges through long-range, multi-year forecasting staff produces, and the development of operational changes in order to meet the targets.”

For Fiscal Year 2024, staff came up with recommendations to trim each department budget by 2% to help meet the $2.7 million budget-cutting goal.

“Staff developed proposals to achieve this target reduction including understanding any service level impacts that may result from the reduction,” Finance Director DeMartini said.

“Each of these targets were reviewed in detail with each department director,” he said. “The direction to each department was to develop their department budget proposals, including their plan to meet the expenditure reduction target, and review them with the city administrator in advance of the release of the recommended budget on 4/18. So each department developed their own recommendations.

“Each city department is presenting these reductions as part of their budget hearing presentations. I have sat in on and participated in each budget hearing, and will plan to do so throughout the process to support our staff and the city council.

“No one likes talking about expenditure reductions,” he said. “Staff is supporting the city council through this process by answering questions and providing further clarity and information.

“Ultimately, it’s up to the city council if they will agree with staff’s recommendation or make adjustments to them.”

The three General Fund departments with the largest budgets are police, fire, and parks and recreation. They’ve been asked to reduce their FY24 budgets by $986,718 (police), $623,026 (fire) and $289,824 (parks and recreation).

“Each General Fund department is proposing reductions that are unique for their operation,” the finance director said.

“The police department is proposing to continue to hold officer and other positions vacant, reduce hourly positions and purchase required equipment using Measure C funding,” he said.

“The fire department is proposing to hold positions vacant, purchase required equipment using Measure C funding and achieve various operating cost savings.

“The parks and recreation department is proposing to reallocate funding of certain positions and reduce some programming.”

The police and fire departments, along with other departments, held their budget hearings with the council earlier this month. “Parks and rec is scheduled to have their budget hearing on 5/25, where staff will discuss their proposed expenditure reductions in more detail,” Mr. DeMartini said.

In the end, it’s up to the council to decide by how much to reduce a department’s budget.

Already, some council members have talked about making changes in some of staff’s recommended budget cuts, including those proposed for public safety.

“During the police, fire and library budget hearings, a few council members indicated that they did not want to approve of some expenditure reduction targets that staff proposed,” Finance Director DeMartini said.

And as Council Finance Chair Eric Friedman told the News-Press previously, “If council reduces a recommended reduction from one department (such as the discussion that was had with Public Safety), then other departments will have to absorb even larger cuts to their budgets.

“Ultimately, the decisions on where to cut are up to the council.”

