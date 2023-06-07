NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: Recommendations on homelessness

Santa Barbara City Council committee stresses emergency shelter, interim housing

A car is used as a dwelling on Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara. A Santa Barbara City Council committee has stressed the need for emergency housing for homeless individuals.

Editor’s note: This concludes a four-part series on the city of Santa Barbara’s efforts to deal with homelessness.

Santa Barbara desperately needs emergency shelter, interim housing and medical recuperative care beds to address the immediate needs of its homeless population, according to the Santa Barbara City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness.

Those are some of the recommendations made by the committee following 12 months of research into how best to serve the needs of the city’s unhoused population.

“Federal and state funding is solely focused on permanent supportive housing,” the committee noted in its final report released at a May 11 special council meeting.

“The city needs more emergency shelter beds and interim housing units to address the diversity of needs among our unhoused population,” the committee said.

Just as important, the committee said, is its finding that “a significant percentage of the unhoused population have (a) chronic health condition, substance abuse, and/or co-occuring mental health disorder” that require longer-term and skilled care to be widely available.

As of January, Santa Barbara had a total of 787 homeless persons scattered throughout the city, including downtown, the waterfront, eastside, uptown and other areas, according to a countywide Point-In-Time Count conducted by the Continuum of Care.

Committee members — Councilmembers Eric Friedman, Kristen Sneddon and Mike Jordan — spent the past year gathering information, listening to homeless experts, talking to key city staff and meeting with various stakeholders.

A key finding is that the city should focus on ensuring homeless persons are “Housing Ready” by providing the supportive services they need in conjunction with placing them in transitional housing before finding them a permanent place to live.

At the same time, however, “housing the most vulnerable requires more supportive services than are currently available,” the committee said. Further, “more interim housing options are needed for stabilization, physical and mental health care prior to permanent housing referral and placement.”

In its report, the committee also noted there is currently a limited availability of daytime shelter locations for people experiencing homelessness, and that the extended winter season of cold, inclement weather “exacerbated the need for more availability of daytime navigation center services.”

The committee urged the city to build on the demonstrated success of Neighborhood Navigation Centers but at the same time make sure they are located in “more dignified” location(s).

Committee members also urged that Dignity Moves have a downtown location that provides geographical prioritization for referrals through a coordinated entry system. The downtown site, they said, should have 24/7 onsite staffing, with scheduled appointments with government and nonprofit service providers.

Again, they urged stabilization and support for clients prior to placement in permanent housing units.

The committee also had several recommendations regarding the continuum of care.

— Cities should have more input in evaluating the performance of service providers.

— More formal collaboration is needed among South County jurisdictions to better represent shared challenges and priorities.

— Funding should be allocated in direct proportion to the total population experiencing homelessness in each city.

— Consideration of a third-party facilitator for the Santa Barbara County/Santa Maria continuum of care. “Conflict of interest is difficult to manage when the majority of members receive grant funding,” Committee members said.

Now that the committee’s work is done, city staff will compile its findings and recommendations in an executive summary “which will form the basis for where we go from here,” Councilmember Friedman said.

The executive summary, he said, will go into more details of everything the committee has learned, “which we will share with our partnering agencies and key stakeholders and make available for the public.”

No specific member of the committee was assigned a specific task as follow-up, he said. “It is up to the council as a whole to respond and prioritize the recommendations.”

Councilmember Sneddon, for one, can’t wait to get going.

“We’ll each have different top priorities, but mine is the 276 shelter beds needed to make sure that every person has a safe and dignified place to sleep,” she said. “That would be the number that would allow us in the city to not have people sleeping on the streets.

“The need can be met in any number of ways or combinations of emergency, congregate, non-congregate, transitional, mental health or recovery beds,” she said. “To me, this is where our most immediate priority is -— funding those beds and securing funding.

“We also need to be building on the success of Dignity Moves by supporting more projects, and making sure that we have medical and mental health recovery beds,” she said.

“Another key is that preventing homelessness in the first place is highly effective and less expensive than rehousing.”

