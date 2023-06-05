NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: Santa Barbara searches for answers on homelessness

City council members consult with other cities, author of ‘San Fransicko’

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A homeless woman sits on a bench with her belongings on State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of News-Press articles this week about homelessness in Santa Barbara.

When the Santa Barbara City Council’s new Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness was created in April 2022, its members quickly realized they couldn’t even begin to address the complex, seemingly unmanageable, issue by themselves.

So they turned to others, spending a year gathering information on the systems currently in place to address the problem.

They talked to key city staff, representatives from local partner agencies (both government and nonprofit) and community representatives already working on the issue.

The goal? To glean their insights and experiences from their frequent interactions with people experiencing homelessness.

And for a different perspective, they turned to District Attorney John Savrnoch to understand the justice system and its role.

But that still wasn’t enough.

Committee members decided to expand their quest for knowledge beyond the borders of Santa Barbara County, going national in their search for experts on the subject.

And they found some, including representatives from the cities of Santa Monica and Houston and national best-selling author Michael Shellenberger, and invited them to Santa Barbara to meet in person.

An apparent homeless campsite occupies the creek bed running underneath Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara on Thursday.

THE CITIES

“Santa Monica and Houston were contacted since they are cities that frequently come up when looking at innovative approaches to addressing the root causes of homelessness,” Councilmember Eric Friedman, an Ad Hoc Committee member, told the News-Press.

“Most state and federal funding comes with strict criteria,” he said, so Santa Monica has come up with its own dedicated funding source for homeless programming “which enables it to focus resources more strategically and on local populations.”

And Houston has the Mayor’s Office for Homeless Initiatives, “which focuses on the policies that get to the root issues on homelessness.”

Some of the key takeaways from these discussions, he said, are the need to have enough shelter beds to find places to stabilize people and then work with them to find long-term supportive housing.

“They also have an independent nonprofit that manages the Continuum of Care rather than a government agency (in our case the county). The Ad hoc Committee is interested in learning more about this approach.”

THE AUTHOR

In 2021, Michael Shellenberger published the book “San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities,” a criticism of progressive social policies.

“After I and some community members read it, we had questions as to the ideas he presented,” Councilmember Friedman said. “I was able to find contact information for him, and he agreed to talk with the Ad Hoc.

“At a high level, he focuses on the need to have temporary housing to stabilize individuals and work with them to get them to accept services. Rather than placing people in permanent housing right away, he argues that permanent housing with services needs to be a goal to work toward.

“When the Ad Hoc was formed, I thought it would be informative for us to learn more about his research … in particular in how addiction is addressed in our state and areas for improvement.”

Mr. Shellenberger, 51, has long been a controversial figure, both in politics and in his positions on hot-button issues. For example, he disagrees with most environmentalists on the impact of global warming, claiming “it’s not the end of the world.” His positions and writings on climate change and environmentalism have drawn harsh criticism from environmental scientists and academics, who call his arguments “bad science” and “inaccurate”.

He applied a similar, conservative approach in his book on homelessness, “San Fransicko.”

One book reviewer, Manhattan Institute fellow Charles Fain Lehman, summarized Mr. Shellenberger’s topic thusly: “Many major municipalities are marred by violent crime, homelessness, uncontrolled mental illness and general disorder. This all in spite of an ever-advancing cadre of progressive leaders, who promise their latest tax hike will finally target the ‘root causes’ of the breakdown.”

Another reviewer, Benjamin Schneider, writing in the San Francisco Examiner, described the book’s thesis this way: “(P)rogressives have embraced ‘victimology,’ a belief system wherein society’s downtrodden are subject to no rules or consequences for their actions. This ideology, cultivated in cities like San Francisco for decades and widely adopted over the past two years, is the key to understanding, and thus solving, our crises of homelessness, drug overdoses and crime.”

Although receiving mixed reception from writers and journalists in the popular press, critics again have assailed his positions and writings, this time on homelessness, claiming he wrongly applies conservative culture war clichés to the housing problem.

“Michael Shellenberger claims to have once been a progressive, but that the failure of so-called progressive cities (particularly San Francisco) to solve the crisis of homelessness turned him into a conservative,” Peter Dreier wrote in the April 2022 issue of the American Prospect magazine. “Now he’s become an evangelist for conservatism. ‘San Fransicko’ is his confession.

He maintains that Mr. Shellenberger “distorts and misuses facts when it suits his arguments. ‘San Fransicko’ is a tirade against permissiveness — cities that allow homeless people to live and sleep on sidewalks, in parks and tent encampments in residential neighborhoods and business districts, polluting those spaces with drug needles, urine, feces, empty bottles of alcohol, and unkempt people unmoored from reality.

“Shellenberger argues that homelessness is not primarily the result of poverty and the shortage of affordable housing. It is, he claims, really a problem of mental illness and substance abuse. He blames what he calls ‘pathological altruism’ — progressive municipal officials and do-gooders who refuse to enforce vagrancy laws that would bring order and civility to urban streets.”

Mr. Shellenberger was a Democratic candidate for California governor in 2018, placing ninth in a field of 27 candidates with 0.5% of the vote. He supported recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021 and ran as an independent candidate for governor in 2022 on a platform calling for, among other things, homelessness reform through the removal of homeless encampments and mandatory treatment for drug addiction and mental illness. He placed third in a field of 26, receiving 4.1% of the vote.

THE COMMITTEE’S FINDINGS

After gathering input from key staff, representatives from local partner agencies and the community, the district attorney and experts on homelessness, the Ad Hoc Committee set about coming up with a set of findings and recommendations, which it presented at a special City Council meeting on May 11.

“For me, the key takeaways from the committee are improving coordination with other agencies and finding a way to provide continuous services to individuals, especially at the cross jurisdictional lines; the need for more interim housing as a priority rather than permanent housing as a first step; and a need to a local funding sources which would enable us to focus just on the individuals who are from here,” Councilmember Friedman said.

“There are also challenges with getting individuals to accept services, but those are structural at the state level and something to be advocated for in conjunction with other cities, both in the Tri-Counties and beyond.”

A countywide Point-In-Time Count in January conducted by the Continuum of Care determined there are 786 homeless persons living in Santa Barbara who are scattered throughout the city, including downtown, the waterfront, eastside, uptown and other areas.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com