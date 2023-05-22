NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: Santa Barbara’s deficit expected to more than double in 2025

But there is some good news for the city staff on how to deal with the challenges

COURTESY PHOTO

“Every department’s operating budget is adjusted to account for rising costs from salaries, benefits, insurance, inflation, projects, etc.,” Finance Director Keith DeMartini said.

Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part News-Press series on the city of Santa Barbara’s budget. Part 3 will be published in Tuesday’s edition.

Perhaps the best thing about the proposed Fiscal Year 24 budget for the city of Santa Barbara is that it’s not the proposed FY25 budget.

The $3.8 million structural deficit in FY 24’s General Fund? That’s peanuts compared to the $8.9 million structural deficit in FY25.

The $2.7 million in proposed budget cuts for General Fund departments in FY24? Chicken feed compared to the $4.1 million in budget cuts proposed for FY25.

In either case, plugging the gap between money needed and money on hand is a daunting task, but staff, armed with long range economic forecasts, have been preparing for this moment for more than a year and, according to Finance Director Keith DeMartini, are more than up to the challenge.

There is actually good news, a lot of it, now and in the future, which will aid the city staff in their task.

BUDGETS ARE INCREASING

Department expenditure budgets grow every year, Finance Director DeMartini told the News-Press exclusively in a series of interviews.

“Every department’s operating budget is adjusted to account for rising costs from salaries, benefits, insurance, inflation, projects, etc.,” he said. Staff’s recommended 2% budget cuts, necessary to help balance the budget, “is applied to that in FY24, not their adopted budget in FY23.”status quo budget

And the bottom line for at least the three highest-funded departments in the General Fund is that their FY24 budgets will either stay the same as this year or actually go up.

The Fire Department, for example, had a FY23 adopted budget of $34.6 million. In FY24, its proposed budget is $34.3 million, down about $300,000. Yet its budget cuts come to $623,000.

The Police Department, with the largest budget, received $51.2 million to spend in FY23. Its proposed FY24 budget is $60.8 million, an increase of $9.6 million.

And that figure would have been even higher had it not been for the proposed 2% in budget cuts to help balance the budget.

“If the department did not have a $1M expenditure reduction target in FY24, their budget would’ve increased by $1M to $61.8M,” Finance Director DeMartini noted.

And Parks and Recreation? Its FY23 adopted budget was $21.5 million. In FY24, the department is slated to receive $38.8 million, a whopping $17.3 million hike.

REVENUE IS RISING

And it’s not just because of inflation, although that does play a role in the increased department budgets, the finance director said.

Revenue from sales tax and transient occupancy tax is growing, he said, maybe not at the pace it did before COVID-19, but it is going up.

“Sales tax dropped by $3M to $21M in FY2020 during COVID, but has since bounced back, and is projected to reach a new record high over $28M in FY2023,” he said. “Staff is projecting this high level to continue with moderate growth.”

As for TOT, “Pre-COVID, about $20M annually was generated,” he said.

“It dropped to about $15M annually for FY20 and FY21. And now it has reached record high levels, over $26M, with occupancy returning to pre-COVID levels along with record average daily rates.

“Staff is projecting a continued higher level of revenue with very modest growth, knowing there are economic forecasts showing recession scenarios.”

But growth, “moderate” or “very modest,” is growth nevertheless, which means revenue from the sales tax and TOT is heading in the right direction, no matter how slow it is.

And with summer approaching, it’s a sure bet that people will be flocking to Santa Barbara to experience America’s Riviera first hand. And that includes dining, shopping and staying at local hotels/motels, which translates into increased revenue from sales tax and TOT.

Sales tax and TOT are two of the three main revenue sources feeding the General Fund.

The third is property tax, “which continues to grow at an annual rate anywhere between 4-8% a year,” despite limitations imposed by Proposition 13 and the city’s low housing inventory resulting in fewer sales and reassessments.

ENTERPRISE FUNDS OK

Staff doesn’t have to worry about finding ways to fund the city’s Enterprise Funds, which account for 43% of the proposed $667 budget in FY24.

That’s because they operate more like a business.

“None of the Enterprise Funds rely on any General Fund money,” he said. “They are set up to be self-sustaining and must generate enough revenue to cover their operating and capital expenses.

“Overall, most enterprises are in good fiscal health and have adequate reserves.”

RESERVE FUNDS LOW BUT STILL OK

“As of the end of FY22, the General Fund had $39M in reserve, which met the city’s reserve policy target,” Finance Director DeMartini said. “The city has strategically used reserves during the Great Recession, Thomas Fire and most recently during COVID to sustain our operations, continue to meet the needs of the community and reduce impacts to staffing.

“With exercising a great deal of fiscal management, the city made it through each economic event and has committed to replenishing reserves when they’ve been used.”

But then came January’s record rainstorms, when Santa Barbara had to pull out all the stops to keep the city running and its residents safe, and to do that, it relied on drawing money from its Reserve Funds. That’s what they’re there for.

Still, that means the city’s reserves are lower than they were projected to be by the end of FY23.

“Staff are projecting an ending Reserves balance in the General Fund of $36.9 million,” the finance director said. “The reserve policy target is $42.2 million, so we’re projected to be under the target.”

What’s more, they are projected to further decline into FY24 with the use of Reserves in order to balance the budget, he said.

Staff are asking the Santa Barbara City Council to approve combining $1.1 million in reserves with the $2.7 million in budget cuts to close the $3.8 million gap and balance the FY24 budget.

Rather than sit on their collective hands and wait for summer sales tax and TOT revenue to pour into city coffers, staff are actively working to meet the $42.2 million reserve policy target.

“It is a priority to address our reserves, and through Vision 2030, staff will work to ensure we meet the target reserve policy,” Finance Director DeMartini said.

NEW REVENUE SOURCES

A year ago, staff unveiled its Fiscal Sustainable Initiative.

“The objectives of this initiative are to identify and assess options that will increase revenues, create efficiencies, eliminate redundancies, and make continual process improvements that may ultimately reduce costs,” the finance director said.

“We are committed to implementing long-term solutions to address budgetary challenges for many years to come.”

One approach now under way is a Cost Recovery and Fee Policy aimed at recovering the city’s costs of providing services to individuals for their sole, exclusive benefit.

“Overall, the policy is a guide and can be used to help determine the level of subsidy for a specific purpose,” Mr. DeMartini said. “There are some services the city provides that benefit a specific individual …. This would be a tool that helps categorize fees and assist in determining the level of cost recovery.

“For example, public safety services, such as police and fire are services that benefit the entire city so charging a full cost fee for use of service would not be good policy. On the other hand, getting a permit to remodel a kitchen is an individual benefit.”

There are other revenue-generating options on the horizon as well.

“These options have been evaluated initially by staff and will be presented and discussed in detail with the Finance Committee and City Council in the coming months,” he said.

FISCAL YEAR 2025

It’s important to remember that, in the end, projections are just that: projections.

So when staff project a structural deficit of $8.9 million in FY25 requiring $4.1 million in additional budget cuts, it’s just their current estimate of what’s going to happen should things not improve.

And by all indications — from budgets that continue to grow despite budget cuts to increasing revenue from sales tax, TOT and property tax to new revenue-generating options — it appears they will be.

Which means their projection could very well change — for the better.

Staff recognize that possibility — and are keeping their fingers crossed.

“The Finance Department develops a status quo budget to kick-off the budget process which is based on known cost increases, such as salaries and benefits,” Finance Director DeMartini said. “The reduction target was calculated based on those assumptions.

“It is too early to tell if there might be revised expenditure reduction targets for FY25,” he said. “Once we’re into FY24 and have actual data to develop projections for both revenues and expenditure, and then develop revised projections for FY25, we’ll analyze whether the expenditure reduction targets set now are accurate or need to be adjusted.”

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com