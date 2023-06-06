NEWS-PRESS SPECIAL REPORT: SB City Council members stress need for services and interim housing for homeless

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

A homeless woman asks passersby to help her with “basic needs” recently on Stearns Wharf.

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series on homelessness in Santa Barbara. The series will continue in Wednesday’s News-Press.

Housing first or housing ready?

The question reflects an ongoing debate over what the top priority should be in helping the homeless get off the street.

It’s deciding whether to focus on helping them find permanent housing before providing services to address mental health and/or addiction issues.

Or making sure they get the services they need first so they’re better prepared to enter permanent housing.

The Santa Barbara City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness has come out firmly in favor of the latter.

Federal and state funding is “insufficient” to meet the “Housing First” mandate, the committee said during a presentation of its findings on May 11.

“Housing the most vulnerable requires more supportive services than are currently available,” the committee concluded. “More interim housing options are needed for stabilization, physical and mental health care prior to permanent housing referral and placement.”

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman

Councilmember Eric Friedman, a committee member, expanded on the subject during an interview with the News-Press.

“‘Housing ready’ was a key finding,” he said. “Getting individuals into transitional housing, such as the Dignity Moves projects, is a first step toward a stable environment.

“The long-term outcome of permanent supportive housing for those with mental health and/or substance abuse issues is a goal the individuals can work to achieve with the acceptance of support services in a transitional setting.”

A countywide Point-In-Time Count determined that as of January, there were 786 homeless persons living in Santa Barbara — 206 who are unsheltered, another 206 living in vehicles and 375 who are sheltered — scattered throughout the city, including downtown, the waterfront, eastside, uptown and other areas. The total was higher in 2022, when 822 unhoused persons were found to be living in Santa Barbara.

The committee’s May 11 meeting was the culmination of a 12-month research process during which Councilmembers Friedman, Kristen Sneddon and Mike Jordan studied the complex, seemingly intractable issue.

Their goal was to better understand current strategies to reduce homelessness, explore best practices in addressing homelessness and identify areas for improvement at the local and regional level.

To do this, they consulted key city staff to gather information on systems already in place to address homelessness; met with representatives from local partner agencies, both government and nonprofit; and talked to community representatives working on the issues.

The committee also discussed the issue with District Attorney John Savrnoch and former interim Police Chief Barney Melekian; met with officials from Santa Monica and Houson, two cities that have dealt with the problem and implemented changes as a result; and interviewed best-selling author Michael Shellenberger, who wrote about the subject in his book “San Fransicko.”

Committee members convened 12 times before presenting the fruit of their labors on May 11.

“The report-out was a special council meeting, so members of the council attended, along with staff and a few members of the public,” Councilmember Friedman told the News-Press. “Barbara Anderson (senior assistant to the city administrator) gave the overall presentation, then I finished the second half of the presentation by going over our findings.”

These findings featured the “Best Practices” for dealing with the problem of homelessness, including the need for issue prioritization by city leadership and staff, a dedicated allocation of city General Fund Fund resources, partnerships that are clearly defined and leveraged, measurable outcomes that are identified, monitored and communicated regularly to the public, and prevention being as important as response.

The committee also added an important caveat to its “Housing Ready” emphasis: There are some people living on the street who might not be interested in receiving help.

“We found that with individuals who are service-resistant, there are limited tools available to get them into services,” Councilmember Friedman said. “For a number of reasons, use of alternative sentencing courts, such as Drug Courts, have been reduced in the number of individuals they serve.

“The newly developed CARE Court is a step in a positive direction to assist those who aren’t able to care of themselves,” he said. “However, since it is still being developed, it will need to be carefully studied.”

CARE Court is a plan proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to get Californians in crisis off the streets and into housing, treatment and care — by court order if necessary.

The stated goal is to help the thousands of Californians who are suffering from untreated mental health and substance use disorders leading to homelessness, incarceration or worse, according to the governor’s office.

“California is taking a new approach to act early and get people the support they need and address underlying needs — and we’re going to do it without taking away people’s rights,” the governor’s office said.

CARE Court connects a person struggling with untreated mental illness — and often also substance use challenges — with a court-ordered Care Plan for up to 24 months.

Each plan is managed by a care team in the community and can include clinically prescribed, individualized interventions with several supportive services, medication and a housing plan.

“The client-centered approach also includes a public defender and supporter to help make self-directed care decisions in addition to their full clinical team,” the governor’s office said.

