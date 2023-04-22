News-Press to move offices to Goleta

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara News-Press building, which faces De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara, was built in 1922 and designed by architect George Washington Smith. Starting next week, departments at the newspaper will move to the publication’s Goleta offices.

The Santa Barbara News-Press — the oldest daily newspaper in Southern California — is starting the next chapter of its proud history at a new home.

The News-Press is moving all of its administrative operations — including its newsroom and advertising and circulation services — to 725 S. Kellogg Ave, Goleta. That’s the address for deliveries and overnight mail such as Federal Express.

The Goleta site has long been the News-Press printing plant, and moving our operations there will allow for greater efficiency in serving our readers.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The News-Press facilities in Goleta will serve as the new home for the newspaper’s news, advertising, accounting and pre-press departments.

The advertising department and receptionist will move from our current historic building, 715 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, to the Goleta site, on Monday, April 24. The pre-press department will move to Goleta on Tuesday, April 25, followed by the newsroom on May 1.

Our phone numbers will remain the same, and you can find them in each edition of the News-Press on Page A2.

We look forward to continuing to serve Santa Barbara County from our new headquarters.