Newsom allows outdoor personal care services

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California hair and nail salons and barbershops, along with other personal-care services, may provide services outdoors under new rules.

Massage therapists and estheticians also will be able to provide outdoor services. They’re part of the personal-care services category.

The announcement came as Gov. Newsom reported that infections, hospitalizations and intensive care cases continued increasing, but at a slower rate after the state scaled back reopening earlier this month.

“We saw a big increase; now we’re seeing some stabilization,” Gov. Newsom said. He noted the rate of positive coronavirus tests fell slightly in the last week to 7.2%.

Virus cases have surged in many parts of California in the last month. In the last two weeks alone, the number of new confirmed cases was nearly 120,000 and there were 1,357 deaths. Gov. Newsom continued to ask Californians to avoid social gatherings and to wear masks and socially distance.

