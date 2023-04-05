Newsom appoints Joyce Dudley to POST Advisory Board

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Joyce Dudley

Retired District Attorney Joyce Dudley has recently been appointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

John T. Savrnoch, who succeeded Ms. Dudley as the Santa Barbara County district attorney, said he was proud that he got the opportunity to work with her.

“This appointment shows that even in retirement, Joyce remains dedicated to public safety, to the women and men of law enforcement, and to ensuring that California has the best trained and most ethical peace offers in the country,” Mr. Savrnoch said in a news release.

Ms. Dudley is a Democrat, with more than 30 years of experience. Most recently, she was chair of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training from 2016 to 2022. And she was a member of the commission starting in 2013.

Ms. Dudley served as district attorney of Santa Barbara County from 2010 to 2022. Before that, Ms. Dudley was a deputy district attorney in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 2010.

And she was the director of child development programs at the county Community Action Commission from 1984 to 1988 and Child Development Director at the Children’s Home of California from 1979 to 1984.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and Dudley is compensated $350 per diem for this position.

