Newsom celebrates as first group of ‘the CHP 1,000’ graduate

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – One hundred and one new California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento last Friday. The new officers increase California’s cadre of sworn officers to 6,550, the largest state police agency in the nation.

“This diverse group of officers represents the best of California,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The administration launched a campaign last year, “the CHP 1,000” to enhance CHP numbers as part of the Public Safety Plan.

Over $250 million in grants was allocated for local law enforcement for 2023-2025 to improve CHP numbers, establish a permanent Smash and Grab Enforcement Unit and increase street patrols.

The new officers will take up assignments throughout the state with some deploying to San Francisco in support of the joint public safety operations combating fentanyl distribution and gang networks there.

Gov. Newsom so far is pleased with the results of the campaign, with 238 cadets in training and another 128 expected to join the CHP Academy in July, the most candidates in training since 2009. The graduating class represents the first group since the campaign was announced.

“I’m profoundly grateful they have chosen to answer the call to serve — and committed themselves to improving public safety and building trust across the Golden State,” Gov. Newsom said.

Recruitment for CHP is ongoing.

“At the California Highway Patrol we set a very high standard. Our job is critical and we take an oath to stand for something bigger than ourselves – to provide safety, service and security to all the citizens and visitors of our state,” the recruitment site states.

Training at the academy takes place over 26 weeks at the elite campus in Sacramento. Cadets earn a monthly salary of $5,879-$7,535, monthly overtime compensation, CAHP union benefits, full health and dental benefits for themselves and dependents and free room and board while attending.

Interested persons can apply to become one of 1,000 in the ongoing search for new candidates.