Newsom faces strong opposition

A recent Emerson College poll shows that 46 percent of California voters want Gov. Gavin Newsom to be gone and 48 percent hope that he remains in office — a virtual tie.

Despite being outspent by a factor of eight to one, the Newsom opposition remains strong in an overwhelmingly liberal state. All of the enthusiasm seems to be with Larry Elder, Gov. Newsom’s main opponent.

The governor is particularly worried about his polling among minorities.

It is President Joe Biden, not Gov. Newsom, that has created a big problem for the governor.

By destroying formre President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico policy,” we now have an expected 2 million undocumented immigrants entering the county each year. Our American wage earners, especially blacks and Hispanics, will have to compete with this low-wage immigrant workforce. Lower wages for minority workers will be the result.

The increasing crime wave and COVID-19 restrictions also hurt Newsom, along with the fires and the French Laundry incident.

Gov. Newsom is also getting hurt by his association with the White House. President Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal has hurt America’s standing in the world and has lowered the outlook for many Democratic office holders.

There are also concerns about the integrity of our elections with the finding of a still unnamed man with 300 recall ballots along with drugs, fake California driver’s licenses and credit cards. It seems the police and the media are trying to bury this story until after the election. Cover-up?

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara