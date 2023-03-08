Newsom foregoes State of the State speech for California tour

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — This year Gov. Gavin Newsom will fulfill his obligation to report on the state of the state by correspondence.

The governor will issue a letter to the state Legislature instead of giving the usual speech, in compliance with the California constitution to inform the Legislature of the health of the state.

It was the week of March 9 last year when Gov. Newsom gave his state of the state speech at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where he focused on the progress in battling the pandemic and all matters related to the state’s response and relief.

This time the governor will instead embark on a four-day tour of California to sell his policy proposals.

“Scripted speeches have given Newsom trouble because of his dyslexia, a common learning disability that makes it harder for him to read and do other things related to reading. It’s why he rarely uses notes in his public appearances and memorizes vast amounts of facts and figures,” The Associated Press reported Tuesday.