Newsom gives California regulators credit for seizing First Republic

By DAVID MASTIO

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – With eyes focused on federal regulators at the FDIC, California Gov. Gavin Newsom pointed out that local regulators played a role in the seizure of a floundering San Francisco bank.

“In close partnership and coordination with the FDIC, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation took decisive and critical action to stabilize the situation, avert layoffs, and protect Californians. The swift action by FDIC to secure a purchaser for the bank will protect depositors, including uninsured depositors,” he said.

The FDIC took over First Republic and sold it to the highest bidder, with JP Morgan emerging with the prize. Regulators hope to fend off the spread of insolvency to other banks. California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation issued a press release stating, “DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of First Republic Bank.”

“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a statement after the purchase.

JPMorgan said it would accept First Republic’s $92 billion in deposits and more than $200 billion in loans and securities. The bank had 93 branches in 11 states, mainly New York, California, Massachusetts and Florida.

While California regulators took the lead in seizing the bank, independent analysts wonder whether the priorities of California regulators played a role in getting the bank in financial trouble in the first place.

“The collapse and ‘rescue’ of First Republic Bank raise questions that need to be answered both about the risk management practices of some banks and the policy priorities of California and federal bank regulators. Like nearby Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic jumped on the trendy ESG bandwagon in vogue with the Biden administration and California politicos. Whether regulators may have ignored or overlooked the bank’s risk management practices as a result of its adherence to woke causes is a question that needs to be looked at,” said John Berlau, the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s director of finance policy said.

First Republic is the third middle-sized bank to fail in two months. The first was Santa Clara’s Silicon Valley Bank.