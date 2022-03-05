Newsom halts contracts related to sanctions on Russia

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California state agencies and departments to review and terminate contracts with entities and individuals subjected to economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

Gov. Newsom’s executive order mandated agencies and departments under his authority review contracts related to commodities, technology and services to ensure they comply with current economic sanctions and not enter into any new agreement.

Those departments and agencies must require all grantees and contractors with agreements worth at least $5 million to report on their compliance with economic sanctions as well as any steps taken as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The move comes after the governor said he met with Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco Dmytro Kushneruk to express his support.

“California stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in California — one of the largest in the country,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement. “Our state shares many close ties with Ukraine and will continue our efforts to support the nation’s brave fight for the fundamental rights and freedoms of its people.”

In his executive order, Gov. Newsom asked businesses, public entities and non-governmental organizations to review contracts and investments to ensure compliance with economic sanctions both at the federal and state level.

He implored those entities to deny transferring technology to Russia or Russian entities and instead provide support to the people and government of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Gov. Newsom called on multiple state entities, including the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, to block capital from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

California’s chief executive is set to deliver his State of the State address Tuesday, one week after President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union speech. Mr. Biden focused on unity amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine in his address to the nation.

"The president is focused on the things that matter most to Californians: addressing the affordability crisis by creating good jobs and decreasing everyday costs like child care and prescription drugs, tackling the mental health crisis, enacting comprehensive gun reform to ensure we all feel safe in our communities, and combating the climate crisis," Gov. Newsom said in a statement following the address.