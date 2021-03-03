NEWSOM, LeRoy Charles

LeRoy Charles Newsom, a California native, was born to Virginia Newsom (Brown) and Roy Newsom December 3, 1930. He was called home to the Lord February 24, 2021. LeRoy met his soon-to-be wife Sally in 1950, the love of his life, best friend and business partner, when she moved to Los Angeles. They were married in 1951 and enjoyed the next 62-plus years together.

LeRoy served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was also an active volunteer in each community in which he lived and worked. LeRoy was a citizen volunteer with the Los Angeles Police Department, as a member of a Board which interviewed police officer candidates in the 1960s. He also served as a volunteer Reserve Police Officer in the City of South Pasadena for 10 years, during the ’70s, sometimes acting as the night shift Supervisor, he was president of the Highland Park Chamber Commerce, President of Toastmasters, Master of South Pasadena Masonic Lodge and Worthy Patron of South Pasadena Eastern Star Chapter. He rose to the level of 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and joined Al Malaikah Shriners.

In 1987 Sally and LeRoy moved to the Santa Ynez Valley residing here for the rest of their lives. He served on the Santa Ynez Airport Board, Master of the Solvang Masonic Lodge, Worthy Patron of Solvang’s Eastern Star Chapter (now Central Coast Star #97) and was a member of Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, serving on the personnel committee for many years.

Sally and LeRoy operated a small insurance agency in northeast Los Angeles and managed their rental property during non-business hours. Sally and LeRoy moved to Santa Ynez in February 1987, while commuting to Los Angeles, until retiring in 1991.

His marriage to Sally was a lesson in love. When dementia overcame Sally, he sold their home to pay for her care. LeRoy is preceded in death by his wife Sally, son Daryl (Dawn), and Sister, Joanne. He is survived by sons Craig (Jennifer), and Bruce (Kim); daughter Karen; nine grandchildren Justin, Dawna, Dylan, Thomas, Chad, Jonathan, Michael, Sara, and Christine; 6 great-grandchildren; Savannah, Christian, Ariana, Amanda, Jaeden and Tyler as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

LeRoy’s family asks that in lieu of flowers donations to the Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Hwy 246, Buellton, CA, 93427 or Shriners Children’s Hospitals, 909 South Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105 would be appreciated.

