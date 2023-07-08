Newsom readies $352 million for housing, infrastructure near transit hubs

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is releasing more than $300 million dollars in grants to fund housing and infrastructure development around transit hubs across the state.

Funded by the Regional Early Action Planning (REAP 2.0) grants totalling $352 million, Metropolitan Planning Organizations will develop state housing and infrastructure that will accelerate the state’s climate goals by reducing the number of cars on the roads through the creation of neighborhoods close to transit hubs and jobs.

“California is backing local governments that are addressing the housing shortage and climate crisis with a focus on under-resourced communities that often bear the brunt of the climate crisis. It is important that we build more housing in strategic locations near transportation hubs which helps reduce pollution and congestion by reducing the number of cars on the road,” Gov. Newsom said.

The awardees who will use these flexible grant program dollars to plan and build “sustainable, resilient, and equitable communities that are inclusive and take measurable strides toward reducing vehicle miles traveled,” include:

– Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments $9.13 million;

– Madera County Transportation Commission $2.18 million;

– Sacramento Area Council of Governments $31.83 million;

– San Diego Association of Governments $38.73 million;

– Shasta Regional Transportation Agency $2.24 million;

– Southern California Association of Governments $237.41 million; and

– Tahoe Regional Planning Agency $567,239.

“Abundant affordable housing is key to addressing the climate crisis,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez.

REAP will benefit five communities with a $30 million grant from its Higher-Impact Transformative (HIT) fund as well, to transform un-resourced neighborhoods.

“These highly competitive awards are going to communities that have demonstrated a strong commitment to transforming historically under-resourced communities,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez.

HIT awardees are:

– City of Oakland $10 million;

– City of Rancho Cordova $4 million;

– Tahoe Regional Planning Agency $2,412,475;

– San Diego Association of Governments $10 million; and

– Bay Area Rapid Transit $3,587,525.

“High-impact REAP 2.0 grants will make possible the development of significant affordable housing near transit hubs, connecting vulnerable Californians to opportunity and moving the state toward its climate goals by reducing vehicle traffic,” Mr. Valasquez stated.

REAP was born as part of the Governor’s $100 billion “California Comeback Plan” for recovery and transformation with the largest economic allocation in the state’s history.