Newsom recall at a crossroads

Lou Segal

If there was ever a slam dunk for Californians, the upcoming recall is as close to one as it gets.

The most incompetent governor in the United States (my apologies to the residents of New York) is facing the voters in a recall election in just a month.

Not surprisingly, most polls are showing the smooth talking, pretty boy governor to be in the fight of his life. It’s not only white voters who are rejecting Newsom, but polls are clearly showing a healthy majority of Hispanic voters are sick of his nonsense. They know better than most how poorly they have been served by his incompetent stewardship of the state.

It’s these Hispanic voters who have taken the brunt of failing public schools, which were closed for most of last year; astronomical gasoline and electric prices; paralyzing freeway congestion; crippling power outages; hideous forest fires; the third highest unemployment rate in the country; rampant homelessness and increasing lawlessness, and a dictatorial governor who closes and opens businesses as fast as he consumes special interest money from fat cat donors.

For many of us who might have tolerated his ineptitude, his sanctimonious and patronizing manner has pushed us over the edge.

The governor has no qualms about restricting our activities during the pandemic while he blithely does whatever he wants. During the lockdown, he didn’t hesitate to visit an indoor restaurant where the average meal goes for $850. And to make matters worse, it was paid for by special interest lobbyists. Equally disgusting is having his children attend an in-person exclusive private school while shutting down all public schools.

If we are ever so fortunate to put the governor out to pasture, we shouldn’t kid ourselves that whatever comes next will resemble a Brothers Grimm fairy tale where a single kiss can turn the ugly frog into a prince.

The next governor will have to deal with a hostile and entrenched bureaucracy and a legislature dominated by extremists and quixotical people who don’t have an iota of commonsense. It’s going to take someone with a deep reservoir of experience and knowledge from dealing with these institutions on a day-to-day basis to succeed.

I know this is an anathema to many who want to start over with someone who is as far removed as possible from the current crowd in charge of the state. But in this case, we need a public figure with government experience who knows where the bodies are buried.

I don’t want a carpenter performing surgery on me, and no matter how well-intentioned the person may be, we don’t want a good talker who will be a babe in the woods when the vultures descend on him, as they most surely will.

As far as I can tell, we have four credible candidates vying for the job. And let’s be honest about this, Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently filming a reality entertainment show in Australia, is not one of the four.

One of the credible candidates is a talk radio show host who has many good ideas and is extremely articulate. We also have a former mayor of a big city and a perennial candidate who has already been roundly defeated by the current governor. The one thing none of them has is any Sacramento experience nor any background with the incredible convoluted state machinery and the arcane legislative process that has created it.

Which brings me to the one candidate who is uniquely qualified to do this job.

His name is Kevin Kiley.

Mr. Kiley is a state assemblyman who has served his Sacramento district for five years. Trust me, he is not your run-of-a-mill Sacramento politician.

He is a brilliant high school valedictorian and graduate of Harvard and Yale Law School who has been in the forefront in the fight to recall the governor. He single-handedly sued Gov. Newsom to remove his dictatorial emergency powers. Acting as his own attorney, he won the case in superior court.

Mr. Kiley also wrote the definitive book on why Gov. Newson should be recalled and has led the fight to reopen our schools, overturn Assembly Bill 5 (the gig worker law), reform the Department of Motor Vehicles, protect freedom of speech on college campuses, curtail the powers of the governor and expose the corrupt influence of special interests in Sacramento.

Although I am supporting Kevin Kiley, don’t get me wrong, I will support any of the candidates now competing to replace Gov. Newsom. The most important thing is to vote him out of office to start the long road back to restore California to that shining city on a hill, which once represented the promise of a better life for the millions who used to come here dreaming of a brighter future for themselves and their children.