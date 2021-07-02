Newsom recall election set for Sept. 14

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The recall election targeted at Gov. Gavin Newsom is set for Sept. 14.

In just over 10 weeks, California voters will determine whether Gov. Newsom will retain his position of power or be ousted. Already, there are a number of contenders — most of whom are Republicans — campaigning to replace the governor.

The election comes after months of petitioning on the part of recall proponents, who garnered more than 1.5 million signatures in April to trigger a recall election. That effort was sealed after election officials certified enough valid signatures to maintain the election in recent weeks.

Candidates interested in running for election must declare candidacy 59 days before the vote, which is roughly two weeks away. Among those who already announced their candidacy include businessman John Cox, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and Kevin Faulconer, the former San Diego mayor.

