Newsom recall on ballot

Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election to be held later this year, the California secretary of state confirmed this week.

The California secretary of state has confirmed that petitioners garnered enough signatures to launch a recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Californians can expect recall ballots in September or October, according to national reports.

During a mandatory 30-day withdrawal period, just 43 people withdrew their signatures. The recall campaign retained nearly 1.72 million signatures of an estimated 1.5 million needed.

The state Department of Finance has 30 days to estimate the cost of the election. A department spokesperson estimated the price tag at $215 million, according to CNN.

The lieutenant governor will set the date of the election — the second recall election in state history.

Santa Barbara County party chairs have different views on why the recall election is happening.

“The recall is extremely partisan with Republicans supporting the recall and Democrats opposed to the recall,” Darcél Elliott, chair of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, told the News-Press. “Republicans know that they are not able to win the governorship in California in a normal election, so they are leading a recall to try to take control.”

Bobbi McGinnis, chair of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, sees the state lockdowns and Gov. Newsom’s infamous meal at French Laundry as the catalyst.

“I think so many people, not just Republicans and businesspeople but employees and employers and Democrats — they want change,” she told the News-Press.

Some have lauded the recall as bipartisan, but the California Democratic Party’s online convention largely defended the standing governor.

“Our local Democratic Party will be educating Democrats to vote ‘no’ on the recall and not vote for any candidate,” Ms. Elliott said.

Ms. McGinnis is waiting before considering future endorsements.

“There will probably be 100 people running. I even got an email asking if Clint Eastwood should run,” she said.

The state’s only other recall election led to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2003 election, unseating Gray Davis.

