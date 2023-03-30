Newsom requests ‘Major Disaster’ declaration as California is trampled by storms

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration through the Regional Administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Robert Fenton. The request comes following months of a “Late Winter Storms event” that continues to bring historic rain, soaking the state and creating havoc for some communities. Forty-seven counties are under a State of Emergency. The total FEMA-incurred cost for just four counties exceeds $92 million.

The request for relief through a Major Disaster Declaration for California asks for public assistance, individual assistance, disaster assistance programs, disaster loans and hazard mitigation.

Calaveras, Los Angeles, Monterey, and Tulare Counties’ damages would be mitigated by the Public Assistance support program which includes 100% federal cost share for the removal of debris and emergency protective measures for the first 90 days. This may be extended beyond the time period for a 90% cost share.

Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne Counties would benefit from the Individual Assistance Programs.

The Governor also expanded the storm state of emergency to the counties of Alameda, Marin, Modoc and Shasta.

Small Business Administration disaster loans and funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Loan Program would benefit the business sector.

“The ongoing Late Winter Storms event continues to impact the State, endangering lives and property while creating a disaster that is beyond the capabilities of State and local government,” the request stated. “California has faced, and continues to face, persistent snowfall as well as heavy precipitation, high winds, and river and urban flooding across the State.”

California has been deluged by the Late Winter Storms since February 21, which prevent flood waters from receding, and hinders damage assessments from being carried out. New rain and snowfall as of March 28, further complicates matters. It is anticipated that “extended advance planning” would be necessary in anticipation of more flood threats in the Spring as historic snowpack melts.

In March two tornadoes touched down. One in Carpinteria and the other in Montebello. Elsewhere, several locations are at risk of flooding as water levels rise in rivers and reservoirs and threaten to breach banks and levees, and high winds result in power outages. There were school closures as well, and road closures due to snow, erosion, and avalanches. Across the state there has been massive loss of personal property, and agricultural exports “including lettuce, broccoli, and strawberries” which will “cripple the local economies, significantly increase unemployment, and both perpetuate and exacerbate the socioeconomic conditions individuals and families are already facing.”

“California is continuing to be trampled by winter weather and federal disaster assistance and individual and household program assistance is necessary for disaster survivors and the State’s long-term recovery,” Gov. Newsom said in his request.