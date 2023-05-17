Newsom signs $150 million loan program for distressed California hospitals

COURTESY PHOTO

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — The California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom has created a multimillion dollar loan program with the signing of a hospital “rescue” bill on May 15.

AB 112 – The Distressed Hospital Loan Program is designed to provide interest-free cash-flow loans to not-for-profit hospitals and public hospitals in significant financial distress.

“This new program will help hospitals in extreme financial distress get the assistance they need as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Newsom.

The bill would create a continuously appropriated fund for use by the Department of Health Care Access and Information and would be administered through an interagency agreement with the California Health Facilities Financing Authority for “the purpose of providing loans to not-for-profit hospitals and public hospitals…. in significant financial distress.. to prevent the closure or facilitate the reopening of a closed hospital.”

Funding will be available until Jan. 1, 2032.

Before receiving assistance from the program, hospitals would be required to demonstrate the need for financial assistance as a result of hardship by disclosing financial information. They would also be required to submit a comprehensive plan outlining a pathway to regain financial viability.

Madera Community Hospital, which closed Dec. 28, has been given priority for the program. The hospital was forced to close ahead of schedule as efforts to sell the hospital fell through and staffers moved to find new jobs, leaving the hospital chronically understaffed. In a news release announcing its filing for bankruptcy on Jan. 3, the hospital cited “financial and operational challenges resulting from the pandemic,” resulting in “large loss.”

“I am grateful to the governor for prioritizing state assistance so Madera Community Hospital, and other struggling hospitals, have access to emergency funding,” said Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, who represents communities in California’s Central Valley.

For Madera Community Hospital, the loss of staff and the complete shut down means the hospital will see some changes as it attempts to reopen. Along with OB, ER, outpatient and surgery services, the hospital also operated The Rural Health Clinics, which closed on Jan. 10. It is unclear whether efforts would be made to reopen these facilities under the Distressed Hospital Loan Program or if they qualify at all.

But Assemblywoman Soria is not deterred by the work that will have to be done. “Reopening Madera Community Hospital has been my top priority this year, and today’s action gives me hope toward restoring emergency health care, labor and delivery services, and preventative care access that is critical to the community,” she said Tuesday.