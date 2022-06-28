Newsom signs bill refusing to cooperate with other states’ abortion restrictions

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that says California will not cooperate with pro-life states’ abortion laws.

The governor signed AB 1666, introduced by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda. The bill aims to “protect those in California from civil liability for providing, aiding, or receiving abortion care in the state,” according to a press release from Gov. Newsom’s office.

Some pro-life states may join Texas in using civil litigation to enforce their laws.

“With today’s Supreme Court decision to endanger the health and safety of millions of women across the country, California must do everything it can to protect the fundamental rights of all women – in California and beyond,” Gov. Newsom said Friday. “We know that states like Missouri are already targeting women seeking abortions in states like California where abortion remains legal. This legislation seeks to protect women and care providers from civil liability imposed by other states, and sends a clear message that California will continue to be a safe haven for all women seeking reproductive health care services in our state.”

Gov. Newsom’s office points out that 26 states plan to enact more significant abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Gov. Newsom was joined by many different people and organizations at the signing ceremony for the bill. They included: First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California President/CEO Jodi Hicks, NARAL’s California Director Shannon Olivieri Hovis, and members of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

“Extremist laws – now deemed constitutional – will pursue our incredible providers for the care they provide, will penalize vulnerable people desperately seeking abortions in a last effort to control their own lives,” Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan said. “In California we won’t let this happen. I am incredibly grateful to the governor for signing AB 1666, which will immediately protect anyone in California from civil penalties for abortion. We will continue to fight and be a sanctuary for abortion care.”