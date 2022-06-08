Newsom, then Dahle lead in gubernatorial race

Carbajal, then Allen lead in congressional race

Gov. Gavin Newsom Salud Carbajal Brad Allen Jeff Frankenfield Michelle Weslander Quaid Mike Stoker Gregg Hart Bruce Wallach COURTESY PHOTOS

(UPDATED ON JUNE 8) Gov. Gavin Newson will likely face Republican candidate Brian Dahle in the Nov. 8 general election.

Gov. Newsom, a Democrat, led the gubernatorial race in Tuesday’s primary with numbers showing he had 56.3% of votes statewide or 1,913,657 votes in unofficial state results.

That’s according to unofficial election results from the state government, with partial reporting from all of the state’s 20,867 precincts. Numbers will be certified July 15.

In second place was Mr. Dahle with 16.8% of the votes statewide or 572,472 votes.

In Santa Barbara County, Gov. Newsom garnered 59.88% of the ballots or 28,956 votes with all 216 precincts reporting. In second place was Mr. Dahle with 18.61% of the ballots or 9,000 votes.

In another race, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, seems likelly to run against Brad Allen, the Republican candidate, in the general election.

In Santa Barbara County, the congressman, seeking his fourth term, received 298,380 votes or 61.91% of the votes. Mr. Allen received 13,590 votes or 28.64% of the ballots.

Placing third was Michele Weslander Quaid, an independent candidate from Santa Barbara. She had 3,686 votes or 7.77% of the ballots.

In fourth place was Jeff Frankenfield, an independent Santa Barbara candidate with 736 votes or 1.55% of the ballots.

In another race, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., led statewide with 1,783,835 votes or 54.3% of ballots cast, in the special election for the final year of the term for which he was appointed. He will likely run this fall against Mark Meuser, the Republican candidate who received 709,052 votes or 21.6% of the votes.

Results were similar in the race for the next full term of the U.S. Senate. In that race, Sen. Padilla will also likely run against Mr. Meuser.

In Santa Barbara County in the race for the partial U.S.Senate term, Sen. Padilla received 25,734 votes or 55.19% of the ballots. Mr. Meuser had 24.05% of the county’s ballots or 11,213 votes.

In the race for the full U.S. Senate term, Sen. Padilla had 26.906 votes or 56.69% of the ballots. Mr. Meuser received 9,559 votes or 20.14% of the ballots.

In the race for the newly created 37th Assembly District, Gregg Hart, a Democrat and a member of the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors, led with 27,872 votes or 59.22% of the votes.

Mr. Hart is likely to run in November against Mike Stoker, a Republican and former regional Environmental Protection Agency administrator. Mr. Stoker received 17,507 votes or 34.20% of the ballots.

Bruce Wallach, another Democrat, had 1,627 votes or 3.45% of the ballots.

In the attorney general race, Rob Bonta, the Democratic incumbent, garnered 1,819,190 votes statewide or 54.5% of the ballots.

In second place was Republican candidate Nathan Hochman with 18.5% of the votes reported so far or 615,754 votes.

Mr. Bonta and Mr. Hochman will run against each other again in the Nov. 8 general election.

In Santa Barbara County, Mr. Bonta led with 57.6% of the ballots or 26,796 votes. In second place was Nathan Hochman with 17.86% of the ballots or 8,309 votes.

In other state races, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, a Democrat, wjho led in the votes, will likely face Republican candidate Robert Howell this fall. State Treasurer Fiona Ma , a Democrat who led in the votes, will likely face Republican candidate Jack M. Guerrero. Republican candidate Lanhee Chen, who led in the votes, will likely run against Democratic candidate Malia M. Cohen in the state controller race.

email: dmason@newspress.com