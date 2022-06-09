Newsom to face Dahle in November

Rosewood Miramar Beach owner Rick Caruso advances in Los Angeles mayor’s race

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Gov. Gavin Newsom. Center, State Sen. Brian Dahle. At right, Rick Caruso

(The Center Square) — Within hours of polls closing Tuesday, several highly anticipated races in California’s primary appeared largely decided.

In the race for California governor, early results show Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom with 56.3% of the vote and Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle with 16.8% of the vote. Challenger Michael Shellenberger, who ran as an independent, only garnered 3.7% of the vote.

Mr. Dahle will be Gov. Newsom’s challenger on the November ballot.

Appointed Attorney General Rob Bonta will also advance to the general election, with early results showing he received 54.5% of the vote. What’s still up in the air is who will be Mr. Bonta’s challenger on the November ballot.

Early results show two Republicans, Eric Early and Nathan Hochman, are in a close race to challenge Mr. Bonta in the general election. Unofficial election results show that Mr. Hochman has 18.5% of the vote, while Mr. Early has 16.8%. Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who ran as an independent, had just 7.5% of the vote.

Early results from another highly-anticipated race Tuesday – the race for Los Angeles Mayor – showed businessman Rick Caruso, owner of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass advancing to the November ballot. Mr. Caruso has 42.14% of votes and Bass has 36.95% of votes, according to early results.

The election saw lower-than-normal turnout for a primary, with totals around just 20% turnout as of Tuesday evening.

Results are likely to shift slightly over the coming days and weeks as elections officials tally mailed-in ballots postmarked June 7.

Madison Hirneisen covers California for The Center Square.