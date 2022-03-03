Newsom to give State of the State address

Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday.

His office said the annual address will be held at 5 p.m.

Gov. Newsom’s speech will be held exactly one week after President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union. Mr. Biden focused on unity amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as on the U.S. economy.

“The president is focused on the things that matter most to Californians: addressing the affordability crisis by creating good jobs and decreasing everyday costs like child care and prescription drugs, tackling the mental health crisis, enacting comprehensive gun reform to ensure we all feel safe in our communities, and combating the climate crisis,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement following the address.

“Jennifer and I applaud President Biden’s ambition to unite our fractured country — something we can all get behind,” the governor continued. “We all want to be loved, to be respected and to feel safe. California continues to have a partner in the White House who shares our vision for a better future for us all.”

Gov. Newsom recently called on multiple state entities, including the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, to block capital from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn