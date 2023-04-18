Newsom welcomes decision to follow California’s lead on Medi-Cal for DACA kids

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Like an encore performance, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced April 13, that the Biden administration is following California’s lead, and expanding federal health care services to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients. Just two days ago, the Biden administration followed California’s lead on transitioning to zero-emissions vehicles through policy-making.

“California is stronger and more vibrant because of our diversity, and we believe all residents should have access to high-quality health care, regardless of age, income, or immigration status, the fiscally sound move and it leads to better health outcomes and quality of life,” Gov. Newsom said.

DACA recipients receive prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against them. The DACA final rule published on August 30, 2022 codifies existing policies with limited changes to preserve and fortify DACA. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services state “Currently valid grants of DACA, related employment authorization, and advance parole will continue to be recognized as valid under the final rule.”

For Gov. Newsom, the Biden administration’s decision to expand federal health care services to DACA grantees, was seen as a victory for immigrants brought to California illegally while they were still children.

“Today’s news is a victory for the over 200,000 DACA recipients who call California home. However, it is crucial for Republicans in Congress to take action and finally create a meaningful pathway to citizenship,” Gov. Newsom urged.

In California, access to full scope Medi-Cal has been rapidly expanding to include illegal immigrants, and all income-eligible Californians regardless of age.

“Today, my administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for Dreamers, the thousands of young people brought to the U.S. as kids,” a Tweet from the president said.

The announcement was met with mixed reaction on Twitter.

“Where’s MY free healthcare? I’m a legal citizen who pays taxes,” Mark Jeffery asked in his tweet. It was a sentiment shared by Bruni Lawson who suggested “How about expanding health coverage for the Americans who’ve been here for generations, just a thought.”

“Well. The legal pathways to immigration as of now are extremely limited. You only get a green card through sponsorship of an employer or through a spouse. Unlike Canada and Australia, there ain’t a point based merit system or long residency,” Harhsit Thacker wrote.

Gov. Newsom is pleased that the decision is seen as one that’s built on California’s leadership stating “President Biden is stepping up to ensure greater access to health care for DACA recipients – who contribute greatly to our country – building on California’s leadership.”