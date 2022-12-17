Newsom’s southern border visit

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Recently California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a trip to the southern border and met with local officials, international humanitarian leaders and migrants. He said the situation at the border was bad and getting worse. His aim was to get a better understanding of what a pre-and-post Title 42 would look like.

He then went on to blame the Republicans for the situation and criticized the federal government for not providing enough funding.

However, didn’t Gov. Newsom declare California a sanctuary state? And isn’t his party promoting open borders?

Shame on Gov. Newsom. But then he probably is planning on running for president in the future.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria