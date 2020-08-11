Newspress.com expands to better serve readers

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The News-Press website page has expanded this summer.

Newspress.com has grown to give you more news.

The News-Press website expanded this summer to feature many more articles and photos, as well as breaking news hours before we go to press. In addition, we’re presenting videos of major events, great moments and interviews — including some related to the mountain lion sighted Monday in Montecito. (See the story on Page A2 and the videos of interviews at newspress.com.)

And you can go to the website to listen to KZSB 1290 AM, the News-Press radio station. (Click on Resources on the top line, then click on News-Press Radio, or tune to 1290 on your AM dial.)

In addition, News-Press articles and photos are posted at the user-friendly website. And subscribers get unlimited access to the website, giving them the best of all worlds: a newspaper they can take anywhere or website stories they can read on their smartphone or laptop or home computer.

Non-subscribers get 10 free website articles per month, or if readers decide not to subscribe to the newspaper, they can choose a website-only subscription of $6 a month or $60 a year.

The website fees, which provide unlimited use to our expanding website, go into effect Aug. 19.

The website has undergone a variety of improvements in design and content, and we’re working constantly to make it better.

Please send your suggestions to dmason@newspress.com. Thank you.