Nic & Joe at Roy Restaurant

COURTESY PHOTO

Nicole Lvoff and Joe Woodard perform music by the Beatles and Joni Mitchell, as well as jazz standards.

SANTA BARBARA — Nic & Joe — the musical duo of Nicole Lvoff and Joe Woodard — will perform 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Roy Restaurant.

They will perform classic hits from their personal songbook of the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, jazz standards and more.

Together, they also have their own band, named Lucinda Lane. They both have their own personal musical careers as well. Ms. Lvoff focuses on jazz, and Mr. Woodard’s bands include Headless Household.

Roy Restaurant is located at 7 W. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

— Kira Logan