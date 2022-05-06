REVIEW: Nicolas Cage as himself (sort of)

Actor has fun playing a fictionalized version of himself in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Rich fan Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) and past-his-prime movie star Nick Cage (Nicolas Cage) become instant friends in “The Unbearable Weight of Immense Talent.”



Nobody can play Nicolas Cage as well as Nicolas Cage.

The moments are priceless, and audiences are laughing enthusiastically. But what brings “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (a great title) to its next level is an intriguing and easy-to-follow story with surprises. Director Tom Gormican co-wrote the well-worded screenplay with Kevin Etten.

To be clear, Mr. Cage is playing a fictionalized version of himself, and his movie family differs from his real-life one. For example, in the movie, he has a daughter. In real life, he has two sons.

But Mr. Cage’s real-life experience with movies is part of this story, in which Nick Cage is determined to get another great part in films. Guiding him or misleading him, take your pick, is the alter ego that only he can see: the younger, wilder and more confident Nicky Cage (played, of course, by Mr. Cage with a wig).

Nick Cage’ (Nicolas Cage, left) enjoys a welcome drink with Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal, right) at the latter’s compound in Mallorca, Spain.

Nick listens to Nicky, but that doesn’t seem to help Nick much as he tries to jump start this career, pay off his debts and smooth out his rough relationships with his teenage daughter Addy (Lily Sheen) and ex-wife Olivia (Demi Moore).

And his agent, Richard Fink (Neil Patrick Harris), isn’t much help either.

Finally, Nick realizes it’s time to retire, but not before taking $1 million to show up at a rich fan’s birthday party at his compound in Mallorca, Spain. The fan is Javi Gutierrez, played by Pedro Pascal, who clearly had a lot of fun with the role.

Nick Cage and Javi Gutierrez jump off a cliff together in a movie with its share of cliffhangers.

Once he’s at Javi’s estate, CIA agents Vivian (Tiffany Hadish) and Martin (Ike Barinholtz) tell Nick that Javi is actually an arms dealer. They persuade a reluctant Nick Cage to spy on Javi, whom he genuinely likes and trusts.

And that’s what sells this movie: The relationship between Nick and Javi. It’s hilarious, it’s touching, it’s priceless.

If you’re a Nicolas Cage fan, you must see this film. And be sure to read the credits for a nod to Mr. Cage’s birth name, Nicolas Kim Coppola.

As fans know, Mr. Cage’s uncle is movie director Francis Ford Coppola, who’s featured in “The Offer,” a great Paramount+ series on the making of “The Godfather.” It’s not a documentary. It’s a docudrama, with actors playing the famous figures in this behind-the-scenes story. New episodes stream each week on Paramount+.

