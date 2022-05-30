NIELSEN, James Peter

James “Jim” Peter Nielsen, born Jens Peter Ebberson Nielsen, passed away on May 1st, 2022 from pneumonia at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. He was 92. Jim was a veteran of World War II and was in the Air Force for 4 years. Jim leaves Pauline Nielsen his wife of 41 years; also, daughter Misty Dawn McGinnes, stepdaughter Linda J Eskew and stepson Ken Selezinka. Jim has lived in Santa Barbara for 59 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Square Dancers; traveled with the Caravanner’s RV Club and the Danish Brotherhood. The services for Jim Nielsen will be held at McDermott-Crockett Chapel on June 3rd at 11:00 am, located at 2020 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA.