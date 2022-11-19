NIELSEN, Roger Axel

On Sunday, November 13 Roger Axel Nielsen, loving husband, father and community leader, passed away at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at the age of 84. He was just two days shy of his 85th birthday. Longtime Valley native, Roger was born November 15, 1937 to Axel and Margaret Nielsen. His grandparents Marcus and Andreas Nielsen were among the first settlers to move to the new Danish-American colony of Solvang in 1911. Roger attended Solvang School and Santa Ynez Valley High school. He got his business degree at Grand View College, Des Moines, Iowa. At 24 Roger served as a Cryptographer in the U.S. army. He was stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Shortly thereafter, Roger flew to Norway to marry his sweetheart Anlaug Meland. They were married in the Stavanger Cathedral (Domkirke) in 1964. Roger was a key figure and member of the Solvang business community for many years. He gave generously of his time, energy and resources. He was a member of the Solvang volunteer Fire Dept., local grocery man, and Developer. Roger was a lifelong Rotarian and past president. He served on numerous boards including the Solvang Lutheran Home, American National Bank Advisory Committee, and the Solvang Businessmen’s Association. He was also a member of the Danish Brotherhood and served as Co-chairman, Chairman, and Grand Marshall of Danish Days. During his Chairmanship of Danish Days in 1971, Roger sought to bring live theater to the Danish Days celebration. With the efforts of Donovan Marley and PCPA productions ‘Hamlet’ was performed in Han’s Christian Anderson Park that Danish Days. This sparked an initiative by the local community to build a permanent theater space. Fostered by Roger and a group of local enthusiasts, by 1974 The Solvang Festival Theater was constructed. Roger was an avid tennis player and played many years with his Wednesday buddies. He was also a remarkable ringer in horseshoes. He enjoyed a yearly fishing trip, with his friends and family, packing in with horses, to the back country of the Los Padres National Forest. Roger is survived by his wife Ann Nielsen, his two children Rodney Nielsen (Nicole), Betina Heron (Paul) and his five grandchildren: Natalya Nielsen, Andrew Nielsen, Angelique Powers, Gabrielle Heron, and Christiana Heron. A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov 21st, at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Solvang Theaterfest, or any charity of your choice.

