Night time in the Funk Zone

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSThe Funk Zone’s nightlife includes The Lark, known for its seafood and signature items such the Warm Sourdough Pretzel, the Lark cheeseboard and the House Made Tagliatelle Pasta. For more information, go to thelarksb.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Shelters seek homes for pets next post Learning first-hand about conservation Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.