NIGRA, Johnnie Dominick

Education
University of Santa Barbara-Bachelor of Arts in Economics
San Francisco State University-Master of Science
Post graduate UCLA and USC
Career
American Bank Executive
Past President Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern California
Chairman California for Housing
Past Treasurer Home Builders Association, California
Past Director Lobero Theatre Foundation, Santa Barbara
Board of Directors California 4-H Foundation
Executive Board of Directors Boy Scouts of America
United States Air Force, 1951-1954, combat in Korea
Longtime member of Kiwanis
Board Member of the Rose Bowl Float Assoc.
Member of Screen Actors Guild for publicity with Dinah Shore
VP and Co-Chairman of Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation
In early 1970s brought the LA Lakers and San Francisco Warriors to Benefit games at the Robertson Gymnasium at UCSB
Longtime member of Piemontesi Clubs-Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Francisco
Member of Garabaldina Club Los Angeles
At 9 years old delivered Newspapers in Gallup, New Mexico
At 12 years old worked for Western Union delivering-Gallup, New Mexico
While attending UCSB, worked at Biltmore Hotel as accountant-Santa Barbara
Co-Founder, Executive Vice President, Presidio Savings and Loan Assoc, Santa Barbara 1960-1971
Om 1970 names Southern California Deputy Governor for Savings and Loan Institute
Regional Vice President, Glendale Federal Bank, Santa Barbara, 1971-1979
Group Vice President Marketing and Savings Administration, Glendale Federal Bank, Glendale 1979-1982
Executive Vice President Northern California, Glendale Federal Bank, San Mateo, 1982-1984
President, Chief Executive Officer, Bell Savings & Loan Assoc, San Mateo, 1985-1987
Executive Vice President, Glendale Federal Bank, Glendale, 1987-1991
Retired. Board of Directors U. Savings Bank, Seattle
After his retirement he was contacted by the FDIC to handle problems with Resolution Trust Corp as Managing Agent-San Diego
Achievements
John Dominick Nigra has been listed as a noteworthy Bank Executive by Marquis Who’s Who
Other Interests
Avocations: fishing, hiking, traveling, dancing. Lover of football-attended UCLA football games, basketball, Dodger games (had great seats afforded to him from his company)
Connections
Margaret Borra Revello, Wife
Children: Johnnie D. Niga of Santa Barbara, Cynthis Nigra Shaw and Jim Shaw of Drayton Valley, Canada
Grandchildren: Lindsey and gina Shaw and madeline Shaw, Drayton Valley, Canada
Great-Grandchildren: Wesley and Lyra Shaw, Drayton Valley, Canada
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.
