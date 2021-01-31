NIGRA, Johnnie Dominick

Born January 22, 1931-Gallup, New Mexico

Died January 22, 2021-Placerville, CA

Nationality: proud American

Political Party: Republican

Education

University of Santa Barbara-Bachelor of Arts in Economics

San Francisco State University-Master of Science

Post graduate UCLA and USC

Career

American Bank Executive

Past President Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern California

Chairman California for Housing

Past Treasurer Home Builders Association, California

Past Director Lobero Theatre Foundation, Santa Barbara

Board of Directors California 4-H Foundation

Executive Board of Directors Boy Scouts of America

United States Air Force, 1951-1954, combat in Korea

Longtime member of Kiwanis

Board Member of the Rose Bowl Float Assoc.

Member of Screen Actors Guild for publicity with Dinah Shore

VP and Co-Chairman of Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation

In early 1970s brought the LA Lakers and San Francisco Warriors to Benefit games at the Robertson Gymnasium at UCSB

Longtime member of Piemontesi Clubs-Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Francisco

Member of Garabaldina Club Los Angeles

At 9 years old delivered Newspapers in Gallup, New Mexico

At 12 years old worked for Western Union delivering-Gallup, New Mexico

While attending UCSB, worked at Biltmore Hotel as accountant-Santa Barbara

Co-Founder, Executive Vice President, Presidio Savings and Loan Assoc, Santa Barbara 1960-1971

Om 1970 names Southern California Deputy Governor for Savings and Loan Institute

Regional Vice President, Glendale Federal Bank, Santa Barbara, 1971-1979

Group Vice President Marketing and Savings Administration, Glendale Federal Bank, Glendale 1979-1982

Executive Vice President Northern California, Glendale Federal Bank, San Mateo, 1982-1984

President, Chief Executive Officer, Bell Savings & Loan Assoc, San Mateo, 1985-1987

Executive Vice President, Glendale Federal Bank, Glendale, 1987-1991

Retired. Board of Directors U. Savings Bank, Seattle

After his retirement he was contacted by the FDIC to handle problems with Resolution Trust Corp as Managing Agent-San Diego

Achievements

John Dominick Nigra has been listed as a noteworthy Bank Executive by Marquis Who’s Who

Other Interests

Avocations: fishing, hiking, traveling, dancing. Lover of football-attended UCLA football games, basketball, Dodger games (had great seats afforded to him from his company)

Connections

Margaret Borra Revello, Wife

Children: Johnnie D. Niga of Santa Barbara, Cynthis Nigra Shaw and Jim Shaw of Drayton Valley, Canada

Grandchildren: Lindsey and gina Shaw and madeline Shaw, Drayton Valley, Canada

Great-Grandchildren: Wesley and Lyra Shaw, Drayton Valley, Canada

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.