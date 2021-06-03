Nine COVID-19 cases reported

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

The County Public Health Department said there were no deaths.

The nine new cases consist of four in Santa Maria; two in Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon; one in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota; one in Lompoc and surrounding communities; and one in Orcutt.

The county has had a total of 34,507 confirmed COVID cases, according to the health department.

For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org.

— Dave Mason