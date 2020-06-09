Nine more COVID-19 cases in county

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Santa Barbara County.

They break down to four in Santa Maria, two in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta, one in Lompoc, and one in various unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

Monday’s nine new cases break down to one among ages 18-29, three for ages 30-49, two for ages 50-69 and three for the 70-plus group.

The county now has a total of 1,817 confirmed cases. There have been 15 deaths.

For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org.

Meanwhile, Cottage Health reported Monday it is caring for a total of 240 patients across all campuses.

The nonprofit said it is serving 186 acute care patients and that 187 acute care beds remain available.