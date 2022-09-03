Nisbet becomes Goleta city manager

COURTESY PHOTO

City Manager Robert Nisbet

GOLETA — Robert Nisbet was sworn in Thursday as the new Goleta city manager at City Hall.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to work with the city,” said Mr. Nisbet. “It is great to finally be back in the Good Land.”

Mr. Nisbet has a bachelor’s in construction management from Washington State University and a master’s in economics with an emphasis in public finance and urban economics from UCSB.

Mr. Nisbet brings more than 28 years of professional management experience to his new role, including four years as the city manager of Half Moon Bay, just south of San Francisco; six previous years as assistant general manager for the East Bay Regional Park District; 12 years with the Santa Barbara County General Services Department (including seven years as the director) and seven years as the Carpinteria public works director.

— Katherine Zehnder