No. 1 Hawaii rallies to halt UCSB volleyball win streak

Top-ranked Hawaii rallied from a first-set loss at Robertson Gym to defeat No. 3 UCSB, 3-1, and end the Gauchos’ 12-match winning streak dating back to last year.

UCSB (4-1) won the first set with a hitting percentage of .545 but faltered under the weight of a season-high 17 service errors.

Rado Parapunov had 16 kills with a hitting percentage of .419 to lead the Rainbow Warriors (5-0) in the Big West Conference opener. Patrick Gasman had 10 blocks and 14 kills while hitting .571. Hawaii hit .322 as a team.

Randy DeWeese, who was named on Monday as the AVCA National Player of the Week, led UCSB (4-1) with 21 kills and a hitting percentage of .298. Roy McFarland added 15 kills and hit .344 while Keenan Sanders put down six of his 12 attempts.

Setter Casey McGarry had a team-high 10 digs and 43 assists for the Gauchos.

The two teams will return to Rob Gym for another league match today at 4 o’clock. They will also play a non-conference match on Saturday at 4 p.m.

UCLA sweeps UCSB in softball

UCSB held second-ranked UCLA to 13 hits in the double-header in Westwood, but six went for home runs as the Bruins powered their way to a pair of 8-0 softball victories.

The Gauchos (3-12) matched the Bruins (13-1) with six hits in the opener, but half of UCLA’s hits cleared the fence. The Bruins hit three more homers in the nightcap.

Madelyn McNally went 2-for-6 on the day for the Gauchos.

Warriors romp to soccer win

Braedon Pryor came off the bench to score four goals to lead Westmont College (3-1) to a 7-0, non-league men’s soccer victory over Bethesda (3-5-1) at Thorrington Field.

