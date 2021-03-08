No. 4 UCSB sweeps No. 11 UC Irvine

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB’s Casey McGarry (No. 2) and Keenan Sanders (No.5) go up for a block during Sunday’s first match against UC Irvine.

The No. 4 UCSB men’s volleyball team had a prosperous day against No. 11 UC Irvine on Sunday.

The Gauchos swept a pair of matches from the visiting Anteaters, winning 3-0 in the opener and 3-1 in the second match on Sunday at Robertson Gym on the UCSB campus. Senior Randy DeWeese combined for 32 kills in the two matches, which included 21 and a hitting percentage of .576, in the first, to lead the Gauchos.

UCSB finished with a hitting percentage of .378 compared to .267 for Irvine in the opener. The Gauchos also hit .341 in the second match compared to .311 by the Anteaters.

DeWeese and Ryan Wilcox led the way for Santa Barbara in the second match with 11 kills apiece, while Roy McFarland added 10.

UCSB opened the season last Wednesday and Thursday with a pair of victories over No. 13 UC San Diego. Next up for the Gauchos will be the University of Hawaii, which comes to town Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The first two matches on Thursday and Friday will be the Big West Conference openers for the Gauchos.

